Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A nurse touches the hand of Nawras Raed, a six-month-old Iraqi girl, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara, Iraq April 6, 2017. The babies cry with hunger but are so severely malnourished that doctors treating them at a hospital in...more
Dua Nawaf, 8, whose family was killed in an airstrike in Mosul, sits at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Many of the starving infants are from Mosul, where war between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces is taking a heavy...more
Dua Nawaf, 8, whose family was killed in an airstrike in Mosul, is carried by her aunt. The girl suffered burns to the head and hands in an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition that killed more than 100 people in the Mosul Jadida district last month,...more
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. A new, specialist ward was opened recently to deal with the growing number of children from Mosul showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict grinds on -- most of them...more
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. That means they were born around the time Iraqi forces severed Islamic State's last major supply route from Mosul to Syria, besieging the militants inside the city, but...more
A nurse checks patient Nawras Raed at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. "Normally nutritional crises are much more common in Africa and not in this kind of country," said pediatrician Rosanna Meneghetti at the hospital, which is...more
Ayham Ahmed, 5, who was wounded with his family in an explosion in Mosul, lies as his grandmother prays. So far, the number of cases recorded is below the level considered critical but it nonetheless highlights the hardship faced by civilians who are...more
Iraqi children lie in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Iraqi forces backed by a U.S.-led coalition have retaken most of the city but are struggling to dislodge the militants from several districts in the west, including the Old...more
Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six months old, lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Residents who have managed to escape say there is almost nothing to eat but flour mixed with water and boiled wheat grain. What little food remains...more
A nurse checks an Iraqi girl in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. In the ward, a team of doctors monitors the babies' progress in grams, feeding them a special peanut-based paste that will gradually accustom them to eating and...more
Ayham Ahmed, 5, who was wounded with his family in an explosion in Mosul, plays with his sister. On average, more than half the patients seen in the emergency room of the MSF hospital are under the age of 15, partly because there is a shortage of...more
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. The diminutive patients are also treated for other diseases associated with malnutrition, which weakens the immune system, making them even more vulnerable. "It's a new...more
Iraqi children lie in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Part of the problem, Legall said, is a lack of tradition of breast-feeding among Iraqi mothers, who usually raise their babies on formula milk, which is now almost...more
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. One of the mothers from Mosul told the doctors she had no option but to feed her baby sugar dissolved in water, yogurt, or a mixture of flour and water. "All of this is...more
A doctor checks an Iraqi girl in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Many babies are brought to the hospital with respiratory problems such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia -� most of them from camps for the displaced, where cramped...more
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Two children buried under blankets are suffering from birth asphyxia which occurs when a baby's brain and other organs do not get enough oxygen before, during or...more
