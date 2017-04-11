Edition:
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A nurse touches the hand of Nawras Raed, a six-month-old Iraqi girl, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara, Iraq April 6, 2017. The babies cry with hunger but are so severely malnourished that doctors treating them at a hospital in Iraq would make their condition worse if they fed them enough to stop the pangs. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A nurse touches the hand of Nawras Raed, a six-month-old Iraqi girl, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara, Iraq April 6, 2017. The babies cry with hunger but are so severely malnourished that doctors treating them at a hospital in Iraq would make their condition worse if they fed them enough to stop the pangs. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Dua Nawaf, 8, whose family was killed in an airstrike in Mosul, sits at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Many of the starving infants are from Mosul, where war between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces is taking a heavy toll on several hundred thousand civilians trapped inside the city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Dua Nawaf, 8, whose family was killed in an airstrike in Mosul, sits at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Many of the starving infants are from Mosul, where war between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces is taking a heavy toll on several hundred thousand civilians trapped inside the city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Dua Nawaf, 8, whose family was killed in an airstrike in Mosul, is carried by her aunt. The girl suffered burns to the head and hands in an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition that killed more than 100 people in the Mosul Jadida district last month, including both her parents. "The family told me this morning that she (Dua) had some problems, especially in the night, so we are organizing a mental health (assessment) for her," pediatrician Rosanna Meneghetti said, reaching into her pocket for a balloon, which she inflated and gave to the girl. Only the faintest hint of a smile appeared on Dua's face. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Dua Nawaf, 8, whose family was killed in an airstrike in Mosul, is carried by her aunt. The girl suffered burns to the head and hands in an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition that killed more than 100 people in the Mosul Jadida district last month, including both her parents. "The family told me this morning that she (Dua) had some problems, especially in the night, so we are organizing a mental health (assessment) for her," pediatrician Rosanna Meneghetti said, reaching into her pocket for a balloon, which she inflated and gave to the girl. Only the faintest hint of a smile appeared on Dua's face. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. A new, specialist ward was opened recently to deal with the growing number of children from Mosul showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict grinds on -- most of them less than six-months-old. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. A new, specialist ward was opened recently to deal with the growing number of children from Mosul showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict grinds on -- most of them less than six-months-old. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. That means they were born around the time Iraqi forces severed Islamic State's last major supply route from Mosul to Syria, besieging the militants inside the city, but also creating acute shortages of food. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. That means they were born around the time Iraqi forces severed Islamic State's last major supply route from Mosul to Syria, besieging the militants inside the city, but also creating acute shortages of food. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A nurse checks patient Nawras Raed at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. "Normally nutritional crises are much more common in Africa and not in this kind of country," said pediatrician Rosanna Meneghetti at the hospital, which is run by aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in Qayyara, about 60 km (40 miles) south of Mosul. "We did not anticipate this". REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A nurse checks patient Nawras Raed at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. "Normally nutritional crises are much more common in Africa and not in this kind of country," said pediatrician Rosanna Meneghetti at the hospital, which is run by aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in Qayyara, about 60 km (40 miles) south of Mosul. "We did not anticipate this". REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Ayham Ahmed, 5, who was wounded with his family in an explosion in Mosul, lies as his grandmother prays. So far, the number of cases recorded is below the level considered critical but it nonetheless highlights the hardship faced by civilians who are effectively being held hostage by Islamic State. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Ayham Ahmed, 5, who was wounded with his family in an explosion in Mosul, lies as his grandmother prays. So far, the number of cases recorded is below the level considered critical but it nonetheless highlights the hardship faced by civilians who are effectively being held hostage by Islamic State. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi children lie in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Iraqi forces backed by a U.S.-led coalition have retaken most of the city but are struggling to dislodge the militants from several districts in the west, including the Old City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Iraqi children lie in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Iraqi forces backed by a U.S.-led coalition have retaken most of the city but are struggling to dislodge the militants from several districts in the west, including the Old City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six months old, lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Residents who have managed to escape say there is almost nothing to eat but flour mixed with water and boiled wheat grain. What little food remains is too expensive for most residents to afford, or kept for Islamic State members and their supporters. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six months old, lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Residents who have managed to escape say there is almost nothing to eat but flour mixed with water and boiled wheat grain. What little food remains is too expensive for most residents to afford, or kept for Islamic State members and their supporters. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A nurse checks an Iraqi girl in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. In the ward, a team of doctors monitors the babies' progress in grams, feeding them a special peanut-based paste that will gradually accustom them to eating and increase their weight. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A nurse checks an Iraqi girl in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. In the ward, a team of doctors monitors the babies' progress in grams, feeding them a special peanut-based paste that will gradually accustom them to eating and increase their weight. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Ayham Ahmed, 5, who was wounded with his family in an explosion in Mosul, plays with his sister. On average, more than half the patients seen in the emergency room of the MSF hospital are under the age of 15, partly because there is a shortage of pediatricians in the area, so many children are referred there. The pediatric ward is so full there are two patients to each bed, and most of the women's wing is taken up by children recovering from war injuries such as broken limbs, burns and shrapnel. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Ayham Ahmed, 5, who was wounded with his family in an explosion in Mosul, plays with his sister. On average, more than half the patients seen in the emergency room of the MSF hospital are under the age of 15, partly because there is a shortage of pediatricians in the area, so many children are referred there. The pediatric ward is so full there are two patients to each bed, and most of the women's wing is taken up by children recovering from war injuries such as broken limbs, burns and shrapnel. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. The diminutive patients are also treated for other diseases associated with malnutrition, which weakens the immune system, making them even more vulnerable. "It's a new thing in Iraq," said MSF project coordinator Isabelle Legall. "Most of the (Iraqi) doctors have never seen it (malnutrition)". REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. The diminutive patients are also treated for other diseases associated with malnutrition, which weakens the immune system, making them even more vulnerable. "It's a new thing in Iraq," said MSF project coordinator Isabelle Legall. "Most of the (Iraqi) doctors have never seen it (malnutrition)". REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi children lie in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Part of the problem, Legall said, is a lack of tradition of breast-feeding among Iraqi mothers, who usually raise their babies on formula milk, which is now almost impossible to come by in Mosul. Even if they want to breastfeed, many mothers find it difficult due to the physical and emotional strain of living in a warzone: "The mother is very stressed and can't find much food herself so cannot produce so much milk," Meneghetti said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Iraqi children lie in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Part of the problem, Legall said, is a lack of tradition of breast-feeding among Iraqi mothers, who usually raise their babies on formula milk, which is now almost impossible to come by in Mosul. Even if they want to breastfeed, many mothers find it difficult due to the physical and emotional strain of living in a warzone: "The mother is very stressed and can't find much food herself so cannot produce so much milk," Meneghetti said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. One of the mothers from Mosul told the doctors she had no option but to feed her baby sugar dissolved in water, yogurt, or a mixture of flour and water. "All of this is because of Daesh (Islamic State)," said another mother, keeping vigil over her emaciated baby. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. One of the mothers from Mosul told the doctors she had no option but to feed her baby sugar dissolved in water, yogurt, or a mixture of flour and water. "All of this is because of Daesh (Islamic State)," said another mother, keeping vigil over her emaciated baby. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A doctor checks an Iraqi girl in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Many babies are brought to the hospital with respiratory problems such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia -� most of them from camps for the displaced, where cramped conditions enable viruses to spread. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A doctor checks an Iraqi girl in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Many babies are brought to the hospital with respiratory problems such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia -� most of them from camps for the displaced, where cramped conditions enable viruses to spread. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Two children buried under blankets are suffering from birth asphyxia which occurs when a baby's brain and other organs do not get enough oxygen before, during or immediately after being born. Meneghetti said their mothers had probably needed a surgical birth but were unable to reach a hospital so delivered at home and experienced complications. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Two children buried under blankets are suffering from birth asphyxia which occurs when a baby's brain and other organs do not get enough oxygen before, during or immediately after being born. Meneghetti said their mothers had probably needed a surgical birth but were unable to reach a hospital so delivered at home and experienced complications. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
