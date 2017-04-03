Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A Nigerian woman holds a baby girl as the baby's mother, Mariam, rests next to her other child, two-year old Benjamin aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro about thirty-two hours. The baby's mother, a 29-year old Nigerian woman, and her...more

A Nigerian woman holds a baby girl as the baby's mother, Mariam, rests next to her other child, two-year old Benjamin aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro about thirty-two hours. The baby's mother, a 29-year old Nigerian woman, and her husband, a 34-year old worker from Ghana, were also rescued. They had lived in Libya for over two years and decided to leave for Europe after they had the baby. "We want to go to France or Germany, there is a future for our family there," Richard Ohene, the father, told Reuters. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

