"Baby box" for unwanted infants
A "baby box" (L) is seen at Joosarang church as preacher Jeong Young-ran and two children, who were abandoned at the church years earlier and have been raised there ever since, go out for a walk in Seoul September 20, 2012. Pastor Lee Jong-rak, who...more
A "baby box" (L) is seen at Joosarang church as preacher Jeong Young-ran and two children, who were abandoned at the church years earlier and have been raised there ever since, go out for a walk in Seoul September 20, 2012. Pastor Lee Jong-rak, who runs the "baby box" at the church where mothers can leave unwanted infants, has seen a sharp increase in the number of newborns being left there because, the pastor says, of a new law aimed protecting the rights of children. South Korea is trying to shed a reputation of being a source of babies for adoption by people abroad. It is encouraging domestic adoption and tightening up the process of a child's transfer from birth mother to adoptive parents. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak adjusts the blanket around an abandoned two-week-old baby boy in a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak adjusts the blanket around an abandoned two-week-old baby boy in a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak carries a baby, abandoned a day earlier at a "baby box" at his Joosarang church, to hand it over to ward officials as portraits of other abandoned children raised and adopted by him are seen on a wall of the church in...more
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak carries a baby, abandoned a day earlier at a "baby box" at his Joosarang church, to hand it over to ward officials as portraits of other abandoned children raised and adopted by him are seen on a wall of the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak holds an abandoned baby boy as he prays at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean pastor Lee Jong-rak holds an abandoned baby boy as he prays at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A policeman (R) talks on a phone as preacher Jeong Young-ran looks on after a mother abandoned her baby at a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A policeman (R) talks on a phone as preacher Jeong Young-ran looks on after a mother abandoned her baby at a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A letter from a mother who abandoned her baby at a "baby box" at Joosarang church is seen inside an office at the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A letter from a mother who abandoned her baby at a "baby box" at Joosarang church is seen inside an office at the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A police officer collects DNA samples from two abandoned babies after the babies were left at a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A police officer collects DNA samples from two abandoned babies after the babies were left at a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ward officials, who did not want to be identified, hold abandoned babies as they head to a child advocacy centre after the babies had undergone checkups at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ward officials, who did not want to be identified, hold abandoned babies as they head to a child advocacy centre after the babies had undergone checkups at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A ward official takes care of a baby who was abandoned in a "baby box" at Joosarang church, before the baby's medical examination at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A ward official takes care of a baby who was abandoned in a "baby box" at Joosarang church, before the baby's medical examination at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A baby abandoned in a "baby box" at Joosarang church waits for a medical examination at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A baby abandoned in a "baby box" at Joosarang church waits for a medical examination at a children's hospital in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An abandoned baby is seen reflected in a closet after it was found in a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An abandoned baby is seen reflected in a closet after it was found in a "baby box" at Joosarang church in Seoul September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pastor Lee Jong-rak feeds his 25-year-old son Lee Eun-man, who has cerebral palsy, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pastor Lee Jong-rak feeds his 25-year-old son Lee Eun-man, who has cerebral palsy, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Sae-byeok, 3, who was abandoned at a "baby box" at Joosarang church, is seen at the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Sae-byeok, 3, who was abandoned at a "baby box" at Joosarang church, is seen at the church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee On-u (L), 6, and Lee Jin-ri, 5, play at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. The two disabled children had been abandoned at a "baby box" at the church and has been there raised since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee On-u (L), 6, and Lee Jin-ri, 5, play at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. The two disabled children had been abandoned at a "baby box" at the church and has been there raised since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Choi Seol, 19, is seen at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. Choi, a disabled person, was abandoned at the church and has been raised there since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Choi Seol, 19, is seen at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. Choi, a disabled person, was abandoned at the church and has been raised there since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Jin-ri (front), 5, and Choi Seol, 19, play at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. The two disabled children had been abandoned at a "baby box" at the church years earlier and have been raised since then at the church. REUTERS/Kim...more
Lee Jin-ri (front), 5, and Choi Seol, 19, play at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. The two disabled children had been abandoned at a "baby box" at the church years earlier and have been raised since then at the church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pastor Lee Jong-rak plays with Lee On-u, 6, a disabled child who was abandoned, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pastor Lee Jong-rak plays with Lee On-u, 6, a disabled child who was abandoned, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Eun-hye, 7, prays during a worship session at Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. Lee was abandoned at the church and has been raised there since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lee Eun-hye, 7, prays during a worship session at Joosarang church in Seoul September 20, 2012. Lee was abandoned at the church and has been raised there since. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
A time to pray
Snapshots of people praying, from various parts of India.
David Blaine's electrical stunt
Magician David Blaine stands on a 20-foot-high platform, channeling one million volts of electricity through tesla coils for 72 hours.
India this week
Our best pictures from across India from this week.
Dreamliners for India
First of Boeing 787s for struggling Air India
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.