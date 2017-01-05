Baby elephant rehab
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months...more
Handlers wash Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, before a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The hydrotherapy is thought to...more
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, receives help from handlers as she arrives for a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand....more
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, is pictured in her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, receives help from handlers as she arrives for a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand....more
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, plays with a handler at her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, is pictured in her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, receives help from handlers as she arrives for a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand....more
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, is pictured in her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai veterinarian Padet Siridumrong (L) treats the wounds of Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, after a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in...more
A handler feeds Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, in her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Brazil drug gangs spark deadly prison riot
Drug gangs sparked a prison riot that killed 56 people, with decapitated bodies thrown over prison walls in the bloodiest violence in more than two decades in...
Rescue in the Mediterranean
112 migrants on a raft, including two pregnant women and five children, are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya.
Gunmen storm Philippines prison
Around 100 armed men stormed a prison in the southern Philippines killing a guard and freeing more than 150 prisoners.
Fire destroys 100 homes in Chile
A large fire breaks out in the coastal Chilean city of Valparaiso, burning at least 100 homes built on steep hillsides in an area susceptible to fire.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.