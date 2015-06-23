Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 24, 2015 | 1:00am IST

Baby refugees

A Syrian refugee girl, holding a baby, waits after crossing into Turkey at the Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 16, 2015. More than 23,000 refugees fleeing fighting in northern Syria have crossed into Turkey, the United Nations refugee agency said, quoting Turkish authorities. Syrian Kurdish-led forces said they had captured a town at the Turkish border from Islamic State, driving it away from the frontier in an advance backed by U.S.-led air strikes. "Most of the new arrivals are Syrians escaping fighting between rival military forces in and around the key border town of Tel Abyad, which was controlled by militants and faces Akcakale across the border," UNHCR spokesman William Spindler told a Geneva briefing. Some 70 percent are women and children, he said. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Syrian refugee girl, holding a baby, waits after crossing into Turkey at the Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 16, 2015. More than 23,000 refugees fleeing fighting in northern Syria have crossed into Turkey, the United...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl, holding a baby, waits after crossing into Turkey at the Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 16, 2015. More than 23,000 refugees fleeing fighting in northern Syria have crossed into Turkey, the United Nations refugee agency said, quoting Turkish authorities. Syrian Kurdish-led forces said they had captured a town at the Turkish border from Islamic State, driving it away from the frontier in an advance backed by U.S.-led air strikes. "Most of the new arrivals are Syrians escaping fighting between rival military forces in and around the key border town of Tel Abyad, which was controlled by militants and faces Akcakale across the border," UNHCR spokesman William Spindler told a Geneva briefing. Some 70 percent are women and children, he said. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 24
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into the affluent bloc, with 10,000 filing for asylum in Hungary in just one month this year compared to 6,000 for the whole of 2013. It follows a relaxation of travel rules allowing Kosovars to reach EU borders via Serbia and has coincided with political turmoil and street unrest in Kosovo fueled by poverty, high unemployment and economically debilitating corruption. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into the...more

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into the affluent bloc, with 10,000 filing for asylum in Hungary in just one month this year compared to 6,000 for the whole of 2013. It follows a relaxation of travel rules allowing Kosovars to reach EU borders via Serbia and has coincided with political turmoil and street unrest in Kosovo fueled by poverty, high unemployment and economically debilitating corruption. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
2 / 24
A migrant is seen carrying a child after disembarking from the Spanish Civil Guard's ship Rio Segura, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats and rescue operations. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant is seen carrying a child after disembarking from the Spanish Civil Guard's ship Rio Segura, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A migrant is seen carrying a child after disembarking from the Spanish Civil Guard's ship Rio Segura, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats and rescue operations. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
3 / 24
A doctor carries a baby from the Panamanian ship Dignity 1 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, June 23, 2015. Thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have died trying to cross the Mediterranean, mostly heading for Italy. European Union leaders agreed in April to boost naval search mission in the Mediterranean after a boat sank and as many as 900 migrants died off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A doctor carries a baby from the Panamanian ship Dignity 1 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, June 23, 2015. Thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have died trying to cross the Mediterranean, mostly...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A doctor carries a baby from the Panamanian ship Dignity 1 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, June 23, 2015. Thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have died trying to cross the Mediterranean, mostly heading for Italy. European Union leaders agreed in April to boost naval search mission in the Mediterranean after a boat sank and as many as 900 migrants died off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
4 / 24
A rescued migrant carries a baby as he disembarks from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A rescued migrant carries a baby as he disembarks from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 29, 2014
A rescued migrant carries a baby as he disembarks from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
5 / 24
A member of Spanish Red Cross feeds an African immigrant's baby next to other African migrants as they rest inside a paddle court inside a sports center after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern Spain August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A member of Spanish Red Cross feeds an African immigrant's baby next to other African migrants as they rest inside a paddle court inside a sports center after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A member of Spanish Red Cross feeds an African immigrant's baby next to other African migrants as they rest inside a paddle court inside a sports center after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern Spain August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
6 / 24
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 24
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar

Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar

Reuters / Monday, April 28, 2014
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Close
8 / 24
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced kid from Ramadi at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced kid from Ramadi at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced kid from Ramadi at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 24
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 24
Syrian refugees arrive at the coast of the southeastern island of Kos, Greece, after reaching the country by its sea borders with Turkey, May 8, 2015. The refugees were spotted by the Greek Coast Guard during a night rescue operation and led to the shore in safety where they were later detained by the Greek authorities. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Syrian refugees arrive at the coast of the southeastern island of Kos, Greece, after reaching the country by its sea borders with Turkey, May 8, 2015. The refugees were spotted by the Greek Coast Guard during a night rescue operation and led to the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Syrian refugees arrive at the coast of the southeastern island of Kos, Greece, after reaching the country by its sea borders with Turkey, May 8, 2015. The refugees were spotted by the Greek Coast Guard during a night rescue operation and led to the shore in safety where they were later detained by the Greek authorities. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
11 / 24
An Afghan woman carries her child while walking along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

An Afghan woman carries her child while walking along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
An Afghan woman carries her child while walking along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
12 / 24
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
13 / 24
Residents who had fled Tel Abyad, pull their belongings as they re-enter Syria from Turkey, after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, Syria, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Residents who had fled Tel Abyad, pull their belongings as they re-enter Syria from Turkey, after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, Syria, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Residents who had fled Tel Abyad, pull their belongings as they re-enter Syria from Turkey, after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, Syria, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 24
A Red Cross nurse carries a child named Vivan as they disembark from Italian Navy patrol ship Libra at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A Red Cross nurse carries a child named Vivan as they disembark from Italian Navy patrol ship Libra at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
A Red Cross nurse carries a child named Vivan as they disembark from Italian Navy patrol ship Libra at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
15 / 24
A woman gives milk to her son as she arrives with others migrans at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A woman gives milk to her son as she arrives with others migrans at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A woman gives milk to her son as she arrives with others migrans at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
16 / 24
A child is carried by a rescue worker (R) as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A child is carried by a rescue worker (R) as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A child is carried by a rescue worker (R) as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 24
A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
18 / 24
A young Syrian Kurdish refugee boy carries an infant after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A young Syrian Kurdish refugee boy carries an infant after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A young Syrian Kurdish refugee boy carries an infant after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
19 / 24
A migrant carrying a child is helped as she disembarks from a Coast Guard boat in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A migrant carrying a child is helped as she disembarks from a Coast Guard boat in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
A migrant carrying a child is helped as she disembarks from a Coast Guard boat in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
20 / 24
A man passes his ill baby to an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldier after arriving on an fast rescue launch at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A man passes his ill baby to an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldier after arriving on an fast rescue launch at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2014
A man passes his ill baby to an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldier after arriving on an fast rescue launch at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
21 / 24
Syrian refugees disembark from a Greek ferry after arriving in the port of Piraeus near Athens June 14, 2015. Over 1,800 predominantly Syrian refugees and other immigrants who crossed the sea from the Turkish coast to the Greek island of Lesvos were ferried to Athens after the Greek authorities supplied them with temporary documents. An average of 600 migrants were arriving in Greece by sea each day, many of them fleeing poverty and conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Libya, at a time when the Athens government is facing its own economic crisis, said the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. Around 42,000 migrants arrived in Greece this year, six times the same period last year, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees disembark from a Greek ferry after arriving in the port of Piraeus near Athens June 14, 2015. Over 1,800 predominantly Syrian refugees and other immigrants who crossed the sea from the Turkish coast to the Greek island of Lesvos were...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Syrian refugees disembark from a Greek ferry after arriving in the port of Piraeus near Athens June 14, 2015. Over 1,800 predominantly Syrian refugees and other immigrants who crossed the sea from the Turkish coast to the Greek island of Lesvos were ferried to Athens after the Greek authorities supplied them with temporary documents. An average of 600 migrants were arriving in Greece by sea each day, many of them fleeing poverty and conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Libya, at a time when the Athens government is facing its own economic crisis, said the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. Around 42,000 migrants arrived in Greece this year, six times the same period last year, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
22 / 24
A Red Cross nurse carries a baby from a merchant ship in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, April 15, 2015.REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A Red Cross nurse carries a baby from a merchant ship in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, April 15, 2015.REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A Red Cross nurse carries a baby from a merchant ship in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, April 15, 2015.REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
23 / 24
Hungarian police stand in front of a Kosovar migrant child after a group of Kosovars illegally crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police stand in front of a Kosovar migrant child after a group of Kosovars illegally crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Hungarian police stand in front of a Kosovar migrant child after a group of Kosovars illegally crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Armenians protest energy hike

Armenians protest energy hike

Next Slideshows

Armenians protest energy hike

Armenians protest energy hike

Police use water cannons to disperse thousands of people protesting against a hike in electricity prices.

23 Jun 2015
Volcano spews lava and ash

Volcano spews lava and ash

Mount Sinabung was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.

23 Jun 2015
Attack on Afghan parliament

Attack on Afghan parliament

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: A Taliban suicide bomber and six gunmen attack the Afghan parliament in Kabul.

23 Jun 2015
The Kurdish front

The Kurdish front

With a string of victories over Islamic State, Kurdish forces are proving themselves an ever more dependable ally in the U.S.-led fight against the jihadists.

23 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast