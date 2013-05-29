Edition:
Baby trapped in toilet pipe

<p>Rescuers try to reach a trapped infant inside a piece of sewage pipe, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. Firefighters in eastern China have rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet commode, state television reported, in a case which has sparked anger on social media sites. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV</p>

Rescuers try to reach a trapped infant inside a piece of sewage pipe, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. Firefighters in eastern China have rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet commode, state television reported, in a case which has sparked anger on social media sites. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV

<p>Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV</p>

Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV

<p>Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, in this still image taken from video, at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 25, 2013. Footage taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, in this still image taken from video, at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 25, 2013. Footage taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An abandoned newborn baby boy sleeps after being rescued from a sewage pipe at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An abandoned newborn baby boy sleeps after being rescued from a sewage pipe at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An abandoned newborn baby cries in an incubator after he was rescued from a sewage pipe at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province May 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An abandoned newborn baby cries in an incubator after he was rescued from a sewage pipe at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province May 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

