Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 22, 2015 | 2:15am IST

Back to school in Benghazi

A schoolboy attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi, Libya December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A schoolboy attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi, Libya December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A schoolboy attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi, Libya December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
1 / 12
Students stand in a line at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Students stand in a line at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Students stand in a line at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
2 / 12
Schoolgirls attend a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Schoolgirls attend a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Schoolgirls attend a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
3 / 12
Students stand in lines at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Students stand in lines at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Students stand in lines at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
4 / 12
A schoolgirl attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A schoolgirl attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A schoolgirl attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
5 / 12
Students stand in lines at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Students stand in lines at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Students stand in lines at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
6 / 12
A teacher gives a lesson in a classroom at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A teacher gives a lesson in a classroom at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A teacher gives a lesson in a classroom at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
7 / 12
A schoolgirl attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A schoolgirl attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A schoolgirl attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
8 / 12
A teacher gestures during a lesson in a classroom at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A teacher gestures during a lesson in a classroom at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A teacher gestures during a lesson in a classroom at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
9 / 12
Schoolgirls attend a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Schoolgirls attend a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Schoolgirls attend a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
10 / 12
Students stand in lines at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Students stand in lines at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Students stand in lines at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
11 / 12
Schoolgirls attend a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Schoolgirls attend a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Schoolgirls attend a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Swedish ski resort hosts refugees

Swedish ski resort hosts refugees

Next Slideshows

Swedish ski resort hosts refugees

Swedish ski resort hosts refugees

Refugees fleeing war and poverty make their camp at a ski resort in Sweden.

21 Dec 2015
Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Universe mix-up

The host of the Miss Universe pageant mistakenly announced the wrong winner, who then had to hand over the crown to the eventual winner.

21 Dec 2015
Protest against Delhi rapist's release

Protest against Delhi rapist's release

Protest against the release of a rape convict, youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman in Delhi.

20 Dec 2015
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

20 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast