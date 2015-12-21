Back to school in Benghazi
A schoolboy attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi, Libya December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Students stand in a line at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Schoolgirls attend a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Students stand in lines at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A schoolgirl attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Students stand in lines at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A teacher gives a lesson in a classroom at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A schoolgirl attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A teacher gestures during a lesson in a classroom at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Schoolgirls attend a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Students stand in lines at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Schoolgirls attend a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
