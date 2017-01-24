Back to school in Mosul
Schoolchildren react to the camera as they attend class after registering in school in Mosul, Iraq. Schools in the east of the Iraqi city of Mosul are seeking to return to a semblance of normality after two years under Islamic State rule when they...more
Schoolchildren pose after they registered in a school and received their new school bags in Mosul. Around 40,000 students - most of whom have been kept at home by their parents since the militants captured Mosul in 2014 - will attend around 70...more
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul. U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have retaken most eastern districts of the city and are preparing to push into the western part of Mosul, the largest city held by Islamic...more
Schoolchildren wait to receive new school bags after their registration at a school in Mosul. Teachers and parents told Reuters about the jihadists' brand of education received by those children who have attended school over the past two years,...more
Schoolchildren play football in after they registered in school in Mosul. The writing on the wall reads "obedience". "In math, my six-year-old son was counting rifles. In other classes, he was being taught about suicide bombing," said Mishwan Yunis,...more
Fresh graves are seen on a school compound in Mosul, Iraq. One schoolyard in the area has been turned into a cemetery covered with dozens of freshly dug graves. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Teachers carry boxes with new school bags for students who are registering in a school in Mosul. At Kufa Boys' School, children run around the concrete yard wearing new bright blue school bags provided by UNICEF, in the shadow of neighbouring...more
Schoolchildren leave after registering at a school and receiving their new school bags in Mosul. The northern city is coming back to life with markets and shops reopening and people selling once-prohibited goods such as cigarettes openly on the...more
A child waits for his father at a school in Mosul. Yet a return to normality will not be easy for children, who bears the scars of living in the Islamic State's de facto capital in Iraq and the bitter battle for the city since late last year when...more
Parents of schoolchildren walk to register their children in school in Mosul. They could face psychological hurdles, as might their teachers, many of who told Reuters they had been threatened with being hung from their schools' walls if they did not...more
Parents provide documents as they try to register their children at a school in Mosul. "Our role is bigger now than it was two or three years ago because you need to deal with the children's psychological state before you can teach them," said Omar...more
Schoolchildren wait for their families to register them at a school in Mosul. "I need to make them forget Islamic State and be free again," said a teacher at the adjacent Badayel Girls' School who asked that her name not be revealed for fear of...more
Schoolchildren react to the camera through a window as they attend class after registering in school in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Schoolchildren react to a camera as they attend in a class after registering in school in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Schoolchildren walk along a corridor after registering in school and receiving their new school bags, in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
