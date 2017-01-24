Back to school in Mosul

Parents provide documents as they try to register their children at a school in Mosul. "Our role is bigger now than it was two or three years ago because you need to deal with the children's psychological state before you can teach them," said Omar...more

Parents provide documents as they try to register their children at a school in Mosul. "Our role is bigger now than it was two or three years ago because you need to deal with the children's psychological state before you can teach them," said Omar Khudor Ali, headteacher of nearby Badayel Boys' School. "For us to do this we need better coordination between the teachers themselves and the entire education system." REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

