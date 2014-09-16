Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 17, 2014 | 2:40am IST

Back to school in Syria

A Syrian child poses with a book in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. Syrian children returned to school in Damascus for the new academic year, as the country's civil war rages on. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian child poses with a book in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. Syrian children returned to school in Damascus for the new academic year, as the country's civil war rages on. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A Syrian child poses with a book in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. Syrian children returned to school in Damascus for the new academic year, as the country's civil war rages on. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 13
A Syrian child inspects a book in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. At the Hussien Zein school, there was little evidence that Syria is in the midst of a bloody conflict.The school courtyard was packed as children returned after an extended summer break. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian child inspects a book in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. At the Hussien Zein school, there was little evidence that Syria is in the midst of a bloody conflict.The school courtyard was packed as...more

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A Syrian child inspects a book in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. At the Hussien Zein school, there was little evidence that Syria is in the midst of a bloody conflict.The school courtyard was packed as children returned after an extended summer break. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
2 / 13
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. UNICEF said in July that approximately three million Syrian children had been displaced, one million children were out of school, and another million were at risk of dropping out due to insecurity. Attendance rates are as low as 36 percent in areas that are hard to reach. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. UNICEF said in July that approximately three million Syrian children had been displaced, one million children were out of school, and another million were...more

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. UNICEF said in July that approximately three million Syrian children had been displaced, one million children were out of school, and another million were at risk of dropping out due to insecurity. Attendance rates are as low as 36 percent in areas that are hard to reach. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 13
A girl inspects stationary prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A girl inspects stationary prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A girl inspects stationary prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 13
A Syrian woman sits with a boy in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian woman sits with a boy in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A Syrian woman sits with a boy in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
5 / 13
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 13
Syrian children sit in a classroom at the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian children sit in a classroom at the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Syrian children sit in a classroom at the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 13
A vendor dresses a boy in a school uniform prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A vendor dresses a boy in a school uniform prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A vendor dresses a boy in a school uniform prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
8 / 13
A man walks a child to the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man walks a child to the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A man walks a child to the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
9 / 13
Syrian children stand under pictures of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a classroom at the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian children stand under pictures of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a classroom at the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Syrian children stand under pictures of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a classroom at the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
10 / 13
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
11 / 13
Syrian children perform in a courtyard in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian children perform in a courtyard in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Syrian children perform in a courtyard in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
12 / 13
Residents shop for school uniforms prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Residents shop for school uniforms prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Residents shop for school uniforms prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Slum fire in Manila

Slum fire in Manila

Next Slideshows

Slum fire in Manila

Slum fire in Manila

Around 100 families are left homeless after a fire caused by faulty wiring.

16 Sep 2014
Floods in Jammu and Kashmir

Floods in Jammu and Kashmir

The region is experiencing the worst flooding in 50 years.

16 Sep 2014
Dangerous journey

Dangerous journey

Migrants risk their lives as they flee their countries to start anew.

16 Sep 2014
Scotland: independence or union

Scotland: independence or union

Reuters photographers took portraits of people in Scotland and England and asked them what they thought about the Scottish referendum.

16 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures