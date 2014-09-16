Back to school in Syria
A Syrian child poses with a book in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. Syrian children returned to school in Damascus for the new academic year, as the country's civil war rages on. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian child inspects a book in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. At the Hussien Zein school, there was little evidence that Syria is in the midst of a bloody conflict.The school courtyard was packed as...more
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. UNICEF said in July that approximately three million Syrian children had been displaced, one million children were out of school, and another million were...more
A girl inspects stationary prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian woman sits with a boy in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Syrian children sit in a classroom at the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A vendor dresses a boy in a school uniform prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man walks a child to the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian children stand under pictures of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a classroom at the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children attend a class during the first day of school in Idlib countryside September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Syrian children perform in a courtyard in the Hussien Zein school in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Residents shop for school uniforms prior to the beginning of school in Damascus September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
