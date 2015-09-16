Edition:
Backstage at NYFW

Models wait backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model reads backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Designer Zac Posen looks on during rehearsals for his Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A model enters the runway as workers prepare the set during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Cuts on a models feet are cared for backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/John Taggart

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model waits backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model is made up backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Designer Betsey Johnson greets a model during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model waits backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Signage is put in place during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
