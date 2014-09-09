Backstage at NYFW
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model reads a book as she gets her toes done before the Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model eats before the Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models prepare backstage before the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A style board with photos of the models is seen backstage at the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman prepares information sheets for models and their outfits backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is reflected in compact mirrors as she has her makeup applied before the Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has make-up applied backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models wait backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has make-up applied to her lips backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has her hair done backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman adjusts photographs of models backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker prepares clothing backstage before a showing of the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model sits and waits backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model takes a selfie backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models have their hair done backstage before presenting the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model uses her mobile phone as she has a temporary tattoo applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models talk as they wait backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models talk as they wait backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has her makeup applied before the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is reflected in a mirror as she has her makeup applied before the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
NYFW: Day 4
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
NYFW: Day 3
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
NYFW: Day 2
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
Best of Venice
Celebs at the Venice Film Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.