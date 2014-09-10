Edition:
Backstage at NYFW

Models wait backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A style board with photos of the models is seen backstage at the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model has make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People take a photo following the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker prepares clothing backstage before a showing of the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model is prepared backstage before the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham takes photos as a model presents a creation from the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model is reflected in a mirror as she has her makeup applied before the Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Audience members use their phones as a model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model uses her mobile phone as she has a temporary tattoo applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman adjusts photographs of models backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model has make-up applied backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model eats before the Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A girl watches models rehearse before the Herve Leger show at the Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes a selfie backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models talk as they wait backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model sits and waits backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models wait backstage before the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model has make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman walks her dog outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2015 New York Fashion Week at Lincoln Center, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A fashionista walks though Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

