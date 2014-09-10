Backstage at NYFW
Models wait backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A style board with photos of the models is seen backstage at the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model has make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People take a photo following the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker prepares clothing backstage before a showing of the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is prepared backstage before the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham takes photos as a model presents a creation from the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is reflected in a mirror as she has her makeup applied before the Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Audience members use their phones as a model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model uses her mobile phone as she has a temporary tattoo applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman adjusts photographs of models backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has make-up applied backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model eats before the Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A girl watches models rehearse before the Herve Leger show at the Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model takes a selfie backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models talk as they wait backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model sits and waits backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models wait backstage before the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman walks her dog outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2015 New York Fashion Week at Lincoln Center, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A fashionista walks though Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
NYFW: Day 6
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
NYFW: Day 5
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
Backstage at NYFW
Backstage scenes at New York Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.