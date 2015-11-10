Edition:
Wed Nov 11, 2015 | 2:10am IST

Backstage at Victoria's Secret

Model Gigi Hadid (R) and another Victoria's Secret model pose for a photo backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A model gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Models pose for a selfie backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
The backstage area is pictured before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Models sit on a sofa backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A model gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Model Adriana Lima poses backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A model is escorted up the stairs backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Models are filmed walking backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A model sticks her tongue out as she gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Models pose backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
