Backstage at Westminster
A Bichon Frise is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dog owner sleeps in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Yorkshire Terriers are groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Skip, a Yorkshire Terrier, is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bergamascos, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Handlers stand in the ring with Boston Terriers during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sebastian, a Bloodhound from Colorado has his teeth brushed before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Julie Kempster from Toronto, Canada gets a kiss from her Bearded Collie Frank as they wait before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ace, a Basset Hound from Lithuania, stands in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cathy Sahlin holds her Long Haired Miniature Dachshund Casper in the benching area at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Evy, a Redbone Coonhound (L) and Junior, a Bluetick Coonhound (R) greet each other before being judged judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Frank, a Bearded Collie from Toronto, Canada, leaps up on his handler Julie Kempster in the ring during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lanny, an English Bulldog from Syracuse, New York, stands in his crate before being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A French bulldog looks up at his handler before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Saluki is run in the ring during judging in the Hound group at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dogs line up during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Handler Jane Hobson sits with Woopi, a Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Faith Rogers praises Gracie, a Pointer, during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Fire at 'Make in India' event
Fire engulfs venue of "Make in India" event in Mumbai.
'Make In India' week
Snapshots from the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai.
Jellyfish from the deep
Shapes and colors of these ethereal, free-floating sea creatures.
Mrs. Trump
The lady behind the Republican front-runner.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.