Pictures | Tue Feb 16, 2016 | 12:25am IST

Backstage at Westminster

A Bichon Frise is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A dog owner sleeps in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Yorkshire Terriers are groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Skip, a Yorkshire Terrier, is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Bergamascos, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Handlers stand in the ring with Boston Terriers during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Sebastian, a Bloodhound from Colorado has his teeth brushed before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Julie Kempster from Toronto, Canada gets a kiss from her Bearded Collie Frank as they wait before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Ace, a Basset Hound from Lithuania, stands in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Cathy Sahlin holds her Long Haired Miniature Dachshund Casper in the benching area at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Evy, a Redbone Coonhound (L) and Junior, a Bluetick Coonhound (R) greet each other before being judged judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Frank, a Bearded Collie from Toronto, Canada, leaps up on his handler Julie Kempster in the ring during judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Lanny, an English Bulldog from Syracuse, New York, stands in his crate before being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A French bulldog looks up at his handler before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A Saluki is run in the ring during judging in the Hound group at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Dogs line up during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Handler Jane Hobson sits with Woopi, a Bergamasco, one of the seven new breeds being judged at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Faith Rogers praises Gracie, a Pointer, during a news conference for the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
