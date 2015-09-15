Backstage in New York
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model waits backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A model reads backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model enters the runway as workers prepare the set during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shoes are lined up backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Gigi Hadid is seen backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Betsey Johnson greets a model during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models pose for photographs backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart
Members of the audience wait in line before a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cuts on a models feet are cared for backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart
Models pose for photographs backstage before the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models pose backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid pose for photos backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Signage is put in place during rehearsals before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is made up backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Drew Barrymore (2nd R) attends the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model waits backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
