Backstage in NY
A model gets ready to present a creation from the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Models check their pictures backstage before the The Blonds Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models enjoy champagne backstage before the Elie Tahari Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model winces as she has an earring placed backstage before the Rebecca Taylor Fall/Winter 2012 show during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model changes with the help of dressers backstage during the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats while having her hair done before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model eats backstage before the Richard Chai Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is prepared before the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models prepare backstage before the L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model runs through the backstage to get changed during the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model cleans her nose backstage before a presentation of the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model eats an apple while looking at her phone backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models prepare before the Emerson Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model checks her phone and eats backstage before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A woman steams a pair of jeans backstage before the Levi's Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Warning signs are posted backstage before a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models rehearse before the Libertine Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Designer Michael Kors is interviewed backstage before a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is prepared backstage before a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man stitches backstage at the Ports 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model prepares backstage before the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A producer waits for a rehearsal before a showing of the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model eats vegetables backstage while getting her hair done before the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Audience members look at a model presenting a creation from the Diane Von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Designer Tracy Reese watches a model rehearse before the start of her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model is prepared backstage before the Tibi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Photos of models wearing the designs of Tommy Hilfiger are pinned on the wall at the designer's preview space as he prepares his Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models rehearse before the Libertine Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models relax next to a model having his photo taken, before the show at the Duckie Brown Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model gets ready backstage at the Reem Acra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A makeup artist looks up at models as she prepares them backstage before a showing of the Jenny Packham Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Models prepare backstage before the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is made up backstage before the Costello Tagliapietra Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model has her photograph taken backstage before a presentation of the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model sits backstage before the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Journalists attend the Reem Acra Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 13 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model has her make-up applied backstage before a presentation of the Ruffian Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model sits alone backstage before the Rebecca Taylor Fall/Winter 2012 show during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model talks on a cell phone backstage before a presentation of the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model gets ready backstage at the Reem Acra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Models look at a mobile phone backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models rehearse before the Diesel Black Gold New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model gets ready backstage before the Whitney Eve Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A crew member checks the positions of models before the Rachel Roy Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
