Backyard gun range
Doug Varrieur and Huie Gordon, his friend, neighbor and retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy practice their firing stance with unloaded weapons in the yard of Varrieur's home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. Varrieur, 57,...more
Doug Varrieur and Huie Gordon, his friend, neighbor and retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy practice their firing stance with unloaded weapons in the yard of Varrieur's home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. Varrieur, 57, discovered a little-noticed part of Florida law which prohibits local governments from restricting gun rights in any way, and in December he set up a personal gun range on his property in a residential subdivision. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur walks behind the backstop of his practice firing range in the yard of his home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. Neighbors were outraged by the live gunfire, but their surprise was nothing compared to that of municipal...more
Doug Varrieur walks behind the backstop of his practice firing range in the yard of his home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. Neighbors were outraged by the live gunfire, but their surprise was nothing compared to that of municipal leaders, who were shocked to realize there was nothing they could do about it. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Huie Gordon, a retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy and neighbor of Doug Varrieur (wearing his twin revolvers) chat in the yard of Varrieur's home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Huie Gordon, a retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy and neighbor of Doug Varrieur (wearing his twin revolvers) chat in the yard of Varrieur's home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A sign placed by a neighbor is seen at the intersection closest to the home of Doug Varrieur in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A sign placed by a neighbor is seen at the intersection closest to the home of Doug Varrieur in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Wearing two revolvers, Doug Varrieur poses at a gate to his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Wearing two revolvers, Doug Varrieur poses at a gate to his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur displays some .38 caliber ammunition on the firing range he set up in the yard of his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur displays some .38 caliber ammunition on the firing range he set up in the yard of his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur and Huie Gordon, his friend, neighbor and retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy prepare to practice their firing stances with unloaded weapons in the yard of Varrieur's home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. ...more
Doug Varrieur and Huie Gordon, his friend, neighbor and retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy prepare to practice their firing stances with unloaded weapons in the yard of Varrieur's home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur practices his firing stance on the firing range with an unloaded weapon in the yard of his home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur practices his firing stance on the firing range with an unloaded weapon in the yard of his home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur's target is seen on the firing range in his home's yard in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur's target is seen on the firing range in his home's yard in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A pair of unloaded pistols sit on Doug Varrieur's firing range table in the yard of his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A pair of unloaded pistols sit on Doug Varrieur's firing range table in the yard of his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Everlyn Varrieur chats from her yard, across the fence with her son Doug Varrieur who set up a practice firing range in the yard of his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Everlyn Varrieur chats from her yard, across the fence with her son Doug Varrieur who set up a practice firing range in the yard of his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur walks to his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Doug Varrieur walks to his home in Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Next Slideshows
Migrant enclave in Spain
The plight of African migrants in Spain.
Crufts dog show
The world's largest dog show kicks off in Birmingham, England.
Geelong - Silicon Valley or Detroit?
The town of Geelong is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here will be closely...
Wrestling with tradition
Mud wrestling is a traditional sport in India but more young athletes are training to wrestle on mats to gain access to top international competitions like the...
MORE IN PICTURES
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.