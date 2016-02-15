Edition:
BAFTA red carpet

Leonardo Di Caprio. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Lily Donaldson. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Angela Scanlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Kate Winslet. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Sonoya Mizuno. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Olga Kurylenko. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Dree Hemingway. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Antonia Tomas. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Poppy Jamie. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Idris Elba. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Heida Reed. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Laura Bailey. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Laura Haddock. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Bel Powley. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Benicio del Toro. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Laura Whitmore. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Julie Walters. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
John Boyega. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Gemma Chan. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
