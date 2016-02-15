BAFTA red carpet
Leonardo Di Caprio. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lily Donaldson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Angela Scanlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Kate Winslet. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sonoya Mizuno. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Olga Kurylenko. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dree Hemingway. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Antonia Tomas. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Poppy Jamie. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Idris Elba. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Heida Reed. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Laura Bailey. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Laura Haddock. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Bel Powley. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Benicio del Toro. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Laura Whitmore. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Julie Walters. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Toby Melville
John Boyega. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gemma Chan. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe. REUTERS/Toby Melville
