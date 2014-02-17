BAFTA red carpet
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Cate Blanchett arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Director Martin Scorsese arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Emma Thompson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Helen Mirren arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Cate Blanchett arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Lily Allen arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Britain's Prince William arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Amy Adams arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Oprah Winfrey arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Gillian Anderson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sari Mercer arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Director Steve McQueen and Bianca Stigter arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
(L-R) Actor Christian Bale, director David O. Russell and actor Bradley Cooper arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Uma Thurman arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Niki Lauda (R) arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Joely Richardson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Judi Dench arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Imogen Poots arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actor Tom Hardy arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Josephine de la Baume arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Eleanor Tomlinson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe arrive at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ruth Wilson arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Rebecca Wang arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fearne Cotton arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Steve Coogan arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Lea Seydoux arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
