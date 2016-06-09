Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 9, 2016 | 7:00pm IST

Baghdad bombings

Firemen hose down a burning building at the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
People inspect the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
People gather at the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
People gather at the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A damaged vehicle of the Iraqi security forces is seen at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Smoke rises from a burning building at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
People gather at the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An Iraqi policeman walks past the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Firemen look at smoke from a burning building at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Smoke rises from a burning building at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
People inspect the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
People gather at the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An elderly woman walks past the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
