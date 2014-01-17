Bahrain air show
Breitling Wingwalkers aerobatics and wing-walking team perform with their Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplane during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A smiley face is left in the skies by the DHL Extra 300 aerobatic plane during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A DHL International Boeing 757-225 freighter accompanied by the DHL Extra 200 & Extra 300 aerobatic aircraft perform a fly-pass during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Russian Knights aerobatic demonstration team of the Russian Air Force perform with their Su-27 aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman al-Khalifa steps off a fighter jet on display at the Bahrain International Airshow held at the Sakhir Air Base, south of Manama, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A pair of Spitfire fighter planes perform during the Bahrain International Air Show in Sakir Base, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A F-16 fighter jet takes off during the Bahrain International Air Show in Sakir Base, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An Embraer R-99 aircraft fitted with Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System developed by India at the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) flies during during the Bahrain International Air Show at Sakir airbase, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Breitling Wingwalkers aerobatics and wing-walking team perform with their Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplanes during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform during an air display at the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
