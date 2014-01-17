Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 18, 2014 | 3:55am IST

Bahrain air show

<p>Breitling Wingwalkers aerobatics and wing-walking team perform with their Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplane during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

Breitling Wingwalkers aerobatics and wing-walking team perform with their Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplane during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Breitling Wingwalkers aerobatics and wing-walking team perform with their Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplane during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
1 / 13
<p>The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad...more

Saturday, January 18, 2014

The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
2 / 13
<p>A smiley face is left in the skies by the DHL Extra 300 aerobatic plane during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

A smiley face is left in the skies by the DHL Extra 300 aerobatic plane during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saturday, January 18, 2014

A smiley face is left in the skies by the DHL Extra 300 aerobatic plane during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
3 / 13
<p>A DHL International Boeing 757-225 freighter accompanied by the DHL Extra 200 &amp; Extra 300 aerobatic aircraft perform a fly-pass during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

A DHL International Boeing 757-225 freighter accompanied by the DHL Extra 200 & Extra 300 aerobatic aircraft perform a fly-pass during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I...more

Saturday, January 18, 2014

A DHL International Boeing 757-225 freighter accompanied by the DHL Extra 200 & Extra 300 aerobatic aircraft perform a fly-pass during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
4 / 13
<p>Russian Knights aerobatic demonstration team of the Russian Air Force perform with their Su-27 aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

Russian Knights aerobatic demonstration team of the Russian Air Force perform with their Su-27 aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Russian Knights aerobatic demonstration team of the Russian Air Force perform with their Su-27 aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
5 / 13
<p>Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman al-Khalifa steps off a fighter jet on display at the Bahrain International Airshow held at the Sakhir Air Base, south of Manama, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman al-Khalifa steps off a fighter jet on display at the Bahrain International Airshow held at the Sakhir Air Base, south of Manama, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman al-Khalifa steps off a fighter jet on display at the Bahrain International Airshow held at the Sakhir Air Base, south of Manama, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
6 / 13
<p>A pair of Spitfire fighter planes perform during the Bahrain International Air Show in Sakir Base, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

A pair of Spitfire fighter planes perform during the Bahrain International Air Show in Sakir Base, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saturday, January 18, 2014

A pair of Spitfire fighter planes perform during the Bahrain International Air Show in Sakir Base, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
7 / 13
<p>The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad...more

Saturday, January 18, 2014

The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
8 / 13
<p>A F-16 fighter jet takes off during the Bahrain International Air Show in Sakir Base, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

A F-16 fighter jet takes off during the Bahrain International Air Show in Sakir Base, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saturday, January 18, 2014

A F-16 fighter jet takes off during the Bahrain International Air Show in Sakir Base, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
9 / 13
<p>An Embraer R-99 aircraft fitted with Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&amp;C) System developed by India at the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) flies during during the Bahrain International Air Show at Sakir airbase, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

An Embraer R-99 aircraft fitted with Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System developed by India at the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) flies during during the Bahrain International Air Show at Sakir airbase, south...more

Saturday, January 18, 2014

An Embraer R-99 aircraft fitted with Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System developed by India at the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) flies during during the Bahrain International Air Show at Sakir airbase, south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
10 / 13
<p>Breitling Wingwalkers aerobatics and wing-walking team perform with their Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplanes during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

Breitling Wingwalkers aerobatics and wing-walking team perform with their Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplanes during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Breitling Wingwalkers aerobatics and wing-walking team perform with their Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplanes during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
11 / 13
<p>The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad...more

Saturday, January 18, 2014

The Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform with their Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft during the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
12 / 13
<p>Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform during an air display at the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform during an air display at the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force perform during an air display at the Bahrain International Air Show held at the Sakir airbase south of Manama, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin Fashion Week.

18 Jan 2014
Waves and kicks for shanty town kids

Waves and kicks for shanty town kids

An organization offers children from a poor fishing neighborhood the chance to learn alternative sports such as surfing and Muay Thai.

18 Jan 2014
Surfing USA

Surfing USA

Surf's up on the sun-drenched beach of Leucadia, California.

18 Jan 2014
Wildfire near Los Angeles

Wildfire near Los Angeles

A fast moving brush fire breaks out north of Los Angeles.

17 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures