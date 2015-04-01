Bald eagles back in NY
An American Bald Eagle perches high in a pine tree above the Hudson River at Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. Bald eagles, which live only in North America, were nearly wiped out over the past century due to hunting,...more
An American Bald Eagle soars over the Hudson river near Garrison, New York, March 23, 2015. In 1976, there was reportedly only one known pair of nesting American Bald eagles left in New York State, according to the NY Department of Environmental...more
An American Bald Eagle clutches its prey as it fishes off ice flows in the early morning at Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. After decades of protection and conservation efforts the majestic birds, removed from the U.S....more
An American Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The last rays of sunlight illuminate an American Bald Eagle as it soars above the Hudson River just before sunset near Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two American Bald Eagles perch near an open water break in the ice in the Hudson river as they hunt for fish near Barrytown, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle soars above the trees and the Hudson River near Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson river near Verplank, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two American Bald Eagles soar over the Hudson river near West Point, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle takes off from its perch high in a pine tree above the Hudson River at Croton Point in Croton on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle flies low in the trees as it hunts for fish by the east shore of the Hudson river near Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle perches on ice flows in the early morning at Croton Point, in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle flies low in the trees as it hunts for fish by the east shore of the Hudson river near Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle perches on a tree branch above the west shore of the Hudson river near Ulster, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle takes off from a branch in the early morning at Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two American Bald Eagles soar over the Hudson river near Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle soars over the Hudson river near Barrytown, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle hovers over an open water break in the ice in the Hudson river as it hunts for fish near Barrytown, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle flies off a tree branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle soars over an open water break in the ice in the Hudson river as it hunts for fish near Barrytown New York, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An American Bald Eagle tilts its head back to screech as it perches on a branch in the early morning at Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Next Slideshows
Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
The gauchos of South America
Gauchos, the Latin American equivalent of the cowboy, vie for the title of best rider in Uruguay's Criolla Week.
Solar France
The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of 112,780 solar modules covering an area of 494 acres (200 hectares) of land and...
Blowing in the wind
Londoners fight high winds while crossing Millennium Bridge.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.