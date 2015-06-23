Edition:
Ballerinas of Cuba

Mariana Garcia, 6, (C), listens to instructions during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, walks to the dressing room after performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Ballet dancer Susel Alvares, 21, gets ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, warms up before performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, gets ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Ballet dancers warm up before performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Ballet dancers get ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A child looks to the camera during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
