Ballerinas of Cuba
Mariana Garcia, 6, (C), listens to instructions during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, walks to the dressing room after performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancer Susel Alvares, 21, gets ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, warms up before performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancer Laura Quesada, 23, gets ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancers warm up before performing for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ballet dancers get ready to perform for journalists in Camaguey, Cuba, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child looks to the camera during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
