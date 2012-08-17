Ballet for troubled youth
Youths perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. 'Ballet Santa Teresa', a non-governmental organization (NGO) gives children who live in areas with social risk, some suffering domestic...more
Youths perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. 'Ballet Santa Teresa', a non-governmental organization (NGO) gives children who live in areas with social risk, some suffering domestic violence, free ballet classes and other activities as a part of socio-cultural integration project. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Marie Ellen da Silva practices ballet in her home, before going to her class, in the Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Marie Ellen da Silva practices ballet in her home, before going to her class, in the Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Marie Ellen da Silva adjusts her stockings in her home, before going to her ballet classes, in Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Marie Ellen da Silva adjusts her stockings in her home, before going to her ballet classes, in Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Marie Ellen da Silva fixes her hair in her home, before going to her ballet classes, in Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Marie Ellen da Silva fixes her hair in her home, before going to her ballet classes, in Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls laugh as they wait for their ballet class to start at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls laugh as they wait for their ballet class to start at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl performs during her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl performs during her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls fix their make up before their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls fix their make up before their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls joke with each other before their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls joke with each other before their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl stretches during her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl stretches during her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl has her hair fixed before her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl has her hair fixed before her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls joke during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls joke during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl waits before the start of her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl waits before the start of her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls fit their ballet skirts during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls fit their ballet skirts during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Next Slideshows
Obama's romantic moments
Barack and Michelle are caught on camera as they show their softer side.
South Africa's journey
South Africa's journey from apartheid to democracy.
Month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Pussy Riot supporters
Worldwide demonstrations in support of the Russian punk band.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.