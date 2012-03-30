Ballet therapy
Samara Almanza is helped with her stretching by Kaitlyn Pasquinelli (L) and Ilana Feld during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted with an exercise during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. The program is intended as physical rehabilitation to improve posture and motor control through the artistic nature of ballet in children with cerebral palsy. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jessie Sanchez is helped with her stretching by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jessie Sanchez follows the direction of the instructors during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski waits as Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz prepares the mats for an exercise during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted as she passes foam balls around a circle as part of a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Everett Shea is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Everett Shea (in white) is assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz as he stretches on the bar during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza (rear) watches as Sophia Jablonski is being assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz (L) during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza (C, front) is assisted by Kaitlyn Pasquinell (L), Ilana Feld, and Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz (R) during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted by (L-R) Aneesha Suresh, Aditi Bhatt, Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz and Kaitlyn Pasquinelli during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is greeted by her grandparents Leticia and Armando Almanza before a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
