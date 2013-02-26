Balloon tragedy in Egypt
The bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed lie on the ground in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed lie on the ground in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident walks past the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A resident walks past the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Egyptian paramedics carry the body of a victim of a hot air balloon accident from a morgue at Luxor's International Hospital to be transferred to the airport, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Egyptian paramedics carry the body of a victim of a hot air balloon accident from a morgue at Luxor's International Hospital to be transferred to the airport, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Onlookers stand near a shoe belonging to a victim of a hot air balloon crash in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Onlookers stand near a shoe belonging to a victim of a hot air balloon crash in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An ambulance crew transport the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An ambulance crew transport the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Night watchmen guard the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Night watchmen guard the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Police and rescue officials lift the bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police and rescue officials lift the bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A night watchman stands guard near the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A night watchman stands guard near the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man examines the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man examines the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An ambulance crew lift the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An ambulance crew lift the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Security personnel guard the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Security personnel guard the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed is loaded onto an ambulance in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed is loaded onto an ambulance in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Night watchmen stand guard near the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Night watchmen stand guard near the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Night watchmen guard the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Night watchmen guard the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man looks at a piece of the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man looks at a piece of the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Next Slideshows
Panda hotel
The world's first panda-themed hotel will open in southwest China in May.
Life in Italy
A look at the people, the places, and the problems of Italy.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Dressed for Purim
Israelis dress in costumes for the Jewish holiday of Purim.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.