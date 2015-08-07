Edition:
Balloons over Bristol

Balloons fly at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 6, 2015. The largest hot air balloon festival in Europe takes place over four days and is in its 37th year. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Balloons are illuminated by their burners during a dusk display at the Bristol International balloon fiesta in south west England August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A balloon flies over a camping site in Bristol during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A crew member helps inflate a balloon during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A balloon flies during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Terraces of houses are seen from the air during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man flies a 'hopper' over Bristol during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Balloons take off during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Balloons are inflated at the Bristol International balloon fiesta in south west England August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A hot air balloon named 'The Ship' (L) is seen tethered during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Balloons take off during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Balloons fly over Bristol during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Crowds watch during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Balloons fly over Bristol during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A balloon flies over Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Balloonists fly during a mass launch at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Balloons fly at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Balloons fly at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in south west England August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

