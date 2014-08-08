Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 8, 2014 | 6:07pm IST

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
1 / 18
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
2 / 18
A balloonist prepares a balloon at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloonist prepares a balloon at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloonist prepares a balloon at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
3 / 18
A balloonist checks a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloonist checks a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloonist checks a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
4 / 18
A man walks past inflating balloons at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man walks past inflating balloons at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A man walks past inflating balloons at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
5 / 18
A balloonist checks inside a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloonist checks inside a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloonist checks inside a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
6 / 18
Passengers in a balloon wave as it is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Passengers in a balloon wave as it is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Passengers in a balloon wave as it is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
7 / 18
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
8 / 18
A balloonist checks a balloon as it is deflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloonist checks a balloon as it is deflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloonist checks a balloon as it is deflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
9 / 18
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
10 / 18
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
11 / 18
A balloon is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloon is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloon is launched at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
12 / 18
A man steadies a balloon as it is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man steadies a balloon as it is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A man steadies a balloon as it is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
13 / 18
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
14 / 18
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
15 / 18
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
A balloon is inflated before the mass ascent at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
16 / 18
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloons rise into the sky at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
17 / 18
Balloonists fire their balloons during the "Night Glow" at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Balloonists fire their balloons during the "Night Glow" at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, August 08, 2014
Balloonists fire their balloons during the "Night Glow" at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
18 / 18
India this week

India this week

India this week

India this week

Our top photos from India this week.

08 Aug 2014
Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens

Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens

Ten years after hosting the Olympics, Greece's once gleaming venues are abandoned or used for non-sporting purposes.

08 Aug 2014
Iraq battles ISIS

Iraq battles ISIS

Government soldiers and sectarian militias battle the Islamic State's advancing forces.

06 Aug 2014
North Korean summer camp

North Korean summer camp

Inside the Songodwon International Children's Camp in Pyongyang.

06 Aug 2014

Trending Collections

Pictures