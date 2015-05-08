Baltimore PD
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. The U.S. Justice Department announced a federal civil rights investigation into the legality of the...more
A law enforcement officer speaks to a protester at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. The DOJ investigation is being launched at the request of Baltimore's mayor in response to the death of Freddie Gray, a...more
Police officers stand as they guard an area during a rally along North Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. Though the Justice Department is already investigating Gray's death and working with the Baltimore police on reform, U.S. Attorney...more
A police officer douses a man, who was hit by pepper spray after defying a curfew, with water as he lies detained in west Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. The DOJ investigation is not specifically tied to Gray's case but will instead focus on wider...more
Police line up shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. Baltimore's chief prosecutor has brought criminal charges, including one murder charge, against six officers,...more
A man, protesting the death of Freddie Gray, is detained by police after defying a curfew in Baltimore, Maryland April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police form a line during clashes with protesters near Mondawmin Mall after Freddie Gray's funeral in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Bricks thrown by protests lie on Reisterstown Road in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A man fist-bumps police officers as people begin to celebrate in the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015 following the decision to charge six Baltimore police officers -- including one with murder -- in the death of Freddie Gray, a black man...more
A police unit blocks the intersection of Guilford Avenue and Fayette Street near City Hall in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A police line blocks Guilford Avenue near City Hall in Baltimore, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Baltimore police officers tackle and arrest looters after they emerged from a "Deals" store with merchandise during clashes between rioters and police in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A policeman looks on as demonstrators gather near Camden Yards to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A child waves at law enforcement officers on Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Police stand outside Oriole Park at Camden Yards before the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles game April 29, 2015. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Police are seen as demonstrators gather near Camden Yards to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Policemen detain a protester near Mondawmin Mall after Freddie Gray's funeral in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Baltimore police officers stand outside the stadium prior to the cancellation of the game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards April 27, 2015. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Police line up at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Captain Erik Pecha of the Baltimore Police Department chats with a young demonstrator in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore April 23,...more
Police line up shortly before the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015, as crowds protest the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died in police custody. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bystanders are placed in the back of a police van after defying a 10 pm curfew in west Baltimore, Maryland, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police stand nearby as firefighters attack a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A boy talks to a police officer near North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A demonstrator confronts law enforcement officers near Baltimore Police Department Western District to protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Law enforcement officers stand guard near Baltimore Police Department Western District during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Police patrol a residential neighborhood in east Baltimore minutes after a curfew law took effect in Baltimore August 8, 2014. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said the measure was aimed at getting children off the streets before they were put in...more
