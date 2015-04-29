Edition:
Baltimore protests

A protester throws a gas canister back at police during clashes at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A protester throws a gas canister back at police during clashes at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A protester holds a sign as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise, shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A protester holds a sign as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise, shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A police armoured car is pelted with garbage as it moves down a street as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A police armoured car is pelted with garbage as it moves down a street as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester looks on as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A protester looks on as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester rides his bicycle as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A protester rides his bicycle as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester reacts as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A protester reacts as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the community hold hands in front of police officers in riot gear outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community hold hands in front of police officers in riot gear outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A demonstrator stands in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator stands in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A young girl stands with a group of peaceful demonstrators outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A young girl stands with a group of peaceful demonstrators outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the community lie down in the street, forcing a police armored vehicle to reverse back down the street in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community lie down in the street, forcing a police armored vehicle to reverse back down the street in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the community try to force a police armored vehicle to reverse back down the street, near the site of a burned and looted CVS pharmacy, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community try to force a police armored vehicle to reverse back down the street, near the site of a burned and looted CVS pharmacy, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. Baltimore erupted in violence on Monday as hundreds of rioters looted stores, burned buildings and at least 15 police officers were injured following the funeral of a 25-year-old black man who died after suffering a spinal injury in police custody. The riots broke out blocks from where the funeral of Freddie Gray took place and spread through much of west Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. Baltimore erupted in violence on Monday as hundreds of rioters looted stores, burned buildings and at least 15 police officers were injured following the funeral of a 25-year-old black man who died after suffering a spinal injury in police custody. The riots broke out blocks from where the funeral of Freddie Gray took place and spread through much of west Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman cleans up a CVS store that was looted and set on fire during clashes with police April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman cleans up a CVS store that was looted and set on fire during clashes with police April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Baltimore city firefighters spray water on a residence which was set ablaze in west Baltimore April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Baltimore city firefighters spray water on a residence which was set ablaze in west Baltimore April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Baltimore firefighter cuts his way into a burning convenience store with a saw to attack a fire set by rioters at East Biddle Street and Montford Avenue April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A Baltimore firefighter cuts his way into a burning convenience store with a saw to attack a fire set by rioters at East Biddle Street and Montford Avenue April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A looted wig shop is seen April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A looted wig shop is seen April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man cleans up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man cleans up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man watches as the Baltimore fire department fights a fire April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man watches as the Baltimore fire department fights a fire April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Baltimore state troopers stand guard on Pennsylvania Avenue April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Baltimore state troopers stand guard on Pennsylvania Avenue April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Baltimore Metropolitan Police transport vehicle burns during clashes April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Baltimore Metropolitan Police transport vehicle burns during clashes April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Firefighters respond to a fire at a CVS pharmacy on Pennsylvania Avenue April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Firefighters respond to a fire at a CVS pharmacy on Pennsylvania Avenue April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A rioter screams from atop a burning car during clashes April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A rioter screams from atop a burning car during clashes April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Baltimore police officers tackle and arrest looters after they emerged from a "Deals" store (rear) with merchandise during clashes April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Baltimore police officers tackle and arrest looters after they emerged from a "Deals" store (rear) with merchandise during clashes April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Gloria Darden, mother of Freddie Gray, gathers with family and clergy April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Gloria Darden, mother of Freddie Gray, gathers with family and clergy April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Baltimore city firefighter walks past smoke, which was lit red from nearby fire engines, while battling a blaze at a residence in west Baltimore April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A Baltimore city firefighter walks past smoke, which was lit red from nearby fire engines, while battling a blaze at a residence in west Baltimore April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People clean up a CVS store that was looted and set on fire during clashes April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People clean up a CVS store that was looted and set on fire during clashes April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A demonstrator looks up after being sprayed with pepper spray April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator looks up after being sprayed with pepper spray April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bricks thrown by protests lie on Reisterstown Road April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Bricks thrown by protests lie on Reisterstown Road April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man with goods looted from a store walks past burning vehicles April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man with goods looted from a store walks past burning vehicles April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters clash with police near Mondawmin Mall April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Protesters clash with police near Mondawmin Mall April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Police detain a protester during clashes near Mondawmin Mall April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Police detain a protester during clashes near Mondawmin Mall April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Demonstrators throw rocks at Baltimore police April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators throw rocks at Baltimore police April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protestor on a bicycle thrusts his fist in the air next to a line of police, in front of a burning CVS drug store, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A protestor on a bicycle thrusts his fist in the air next to a line of police, in front of a burning CVS drug store, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A Baltimore resident (R) trying to restore order in his neighborhood speaks to a protester during clashes April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A Baltimore resident (R) trying to restore order in his neighborhood speaks to a protester during clashes April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Demonstrators throw rocks at Baltimore police during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators throw rocks at Baltimore police during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police detain a protester during clashes near Mondawmin Mall after Freddie Gray's funeral in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Grubs

Police detain a protester during clashes near Mondawmin Mall after Freddie Gray's funeral in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Grubs
A Baltimore firefighter pulls a hose through crowds of protestors, who later cut the hose, in front of a burning building during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A Baltimore firefighter pulls a hose through crowds of protestors, who later cut the hose, in front of a burning building during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Demonstrators run by a damaged Baltimore police vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators run by a damaged Baltimore police vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A fire hose cut by rioters sprays water into the air as protesters and a line of police move in at the site of a burning CVS drug store during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A fire hose cut by rioters sprays water into the air as protesters and a line of police move in at the site of a burning CVS drug store during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A demonstrator is silhouetted as he holds his fist in the air in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in protest for the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator is silhouetted as he holds his fist in the air in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in protest for the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man stands in front of a police line during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man stands in front of a police line during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester walks through the smoke of burning Baltimore buildings set ablaze by rioters as a police armored car drives past during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A protester walks through the smoke of burning Baltimore buildings set ablaze by rioters as a police armored car drives past during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Baltimore police officers arrive at a "Deals" store that was just vandalized and looted by rioters as darkness falls April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Baltimore police officers arrive at a "Deals" store that was just vandalized and looted by rioters as darkness falls April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
