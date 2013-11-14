Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 15, 2013 | 3:55am IST

Bambi awards

<p>U.S. singer Miley Cyrus reacts upon receiving the trophy for International Pop during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. The annual Bambi awards honors celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports and politics. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

U.S. singer Miley Cyrus reacts upon receiving the trophy for International Pop during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. The annual Bambi awards honors celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports and...more

Friday, November 15, 2013

U.S. singer Miley Cyrus reacts upon receiving the trophy for International Pop during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. The annual Bambi awards honors celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports and politics. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
1 / 20
<p>Designer Victoria Beckham recives the BAMBI award in the Fashion category from fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Designer Victoria Beckham recives the BAMBI award in the Fashion category from fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Designer Victoria Beckham recives the BAMBI award in the Fashion category from fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
2 / 20
<p>Ventriloquist Sascha Grammel performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Ventriloquist Sascha Grammel performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Ventriloquist Sascha Grammel performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
3 / 20
<p>British singer Robbie Williams kisses singer Elena Fisher during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

British singer Robbie Williams kisses singer Elena Fisher during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

British singer Robbie Williams kisses singer Elena Fisher during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
4 / 20
<p>Microsoft founder Bill Gates makes a speech after receiving the Millennium Bambi during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Microsoft founder Bill Gates makes a speech after receiving the Millennium Bambi during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Microsoft founder Bill Gates makes a speech after receiving the Millennium Bambi during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
5 / 20
<p>German violinist David Garett performs during Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German violinist David Garett performs during Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

German violinist David Garett performs during Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
6 / 20
<p>Creator Gunther Witte (R) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" from actress Maria Furtwangler (L) during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Creator Gunther Witte (R) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" from actress Maria Furtwangler (L) during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Creator Gunther Witte (R) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" from actress Maria Furtwangler (L) during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
7 / 20
<p>Host Barbara Schonenberger (L) welcomes singer Robbie Williams on stage during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Host Barbara Schonenberger (L) welcomes singer Robbie Williams on stage during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Host Barbara Schonenberger (L) welcomes singer Robbie Williams on stage during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
8 / 20
<p>Creator Gunther Witte (C) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Creator Gunther Witte (C) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Creator Gunther Witte (C) receives the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
9 / 20
<p>Singer Helene Fischer performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Singer Helene Fischer performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Singer Helene Fischer performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
10 / 20
<p>Actor David Kross presents the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Actor David Kross presents the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Actor David Kross presents the Special Jury Award for the crime TV series "Tatort" during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
11 / 20
<p>U.S. singer singer Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

U.S. singer singer Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

U.S. singer singer Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
12 / 20
<p>Anne Marie and her husband Wayne Carpendale arrive on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Anne Marie and her husband Wayne Carpendale arrive on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Anne Marie and her husband Wayne Carpendale arrive on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
13 / 20
<p>Dutch model Sylvie Van der Vaart arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Dutch model Sylvie Van der Vaart arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Dutch model Sylvie Van der Vaart arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
14 / 20
<p>TV presenter Sonya Kraus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

TV presenter Sonya Kraus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

TV presenter Sonya Kraus arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
15 / 20
<p>Model Lena Gercke arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Model Lena Gercke arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Model Lena Gercke arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
16 / 20
<p>Singer Helene Fischer arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Singer Helene Fischer arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Singer Helene Fischer arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
17 / 20
<p>Actress Karoline Herfurth arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Actress Karoline Herfurth arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Actress Karoline Herfurth arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
18 / 20
<p>Singer Aylin Tezel arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Singer Aylin Tezel arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Singer Aylin Tezel arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
19 / 20
<p>Actress Anja Kling arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Actress Anja Kling arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 15, 2013

Actress Anja Kling arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Next Slideshows

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

14 Nov 2013
The John Malkovich collection

The John Malkovich collection

U.S. actor John Malkovich showcases his Technobohemian men's fashion collection in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art.

13 Nov 2013
Glamour Women of the Year

Glamour Women of the Year

Glamour honors its women of the year in New York.

12 Nov 2013
Miss Universe crowned

Miss Universe crowned

Venezuela's Gabriela Isler was named Miss Universe during the 2013 pageant in Moscow.

12 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures