Wed Apr 17, 2013

Bangalore Blast

<p>Police and forensic officials inspect the scene of a blast near the office of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Policemen walk past damaged vehicles at the scene of a blast near India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Forensic officials collect evidence at the scene of a blast near India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bangalore April 17, 2013. At least 16 people were injured after a blast near the BJP office in Bangalore on Wednesday, police said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Policemen remove batteries from their damaged bus at the scene of a bomb blast near India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

