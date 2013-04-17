Bangalore Blast
Police and forensic officials inspect the scene of a blast near the office of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen walk past damaged vehicles at the scene of a blast near India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Forensic officials collect evidence at the scene of a blast near India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bangalore April 17, 2013. At least 16 people were injured after a blast near the BJP office in Bangalore on Wednesday,...more
Forensic officials collect evidence at the scene of a blast near India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bangalore April 17, 2013. At least 16 people were injured after a blast near the BJP office in Bangalore on Wednesday, police said. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen remove batteries from their damaged bus at the scene of a bomb blast near India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
