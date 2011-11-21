Edition:
Mon Nov 21, 2011

Bangkok under water

<p>Buddhist nuns clean the floor at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation center after flood waters receded, in Bangkok November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>Workers clean large pile of trash left after flood waters receded from a district in Bangkok during a "big cleaning day" November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>People clean their home after flood waters receded from their neighborhood in Bangkok November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A resident walks on a street at a flooded area in Bangkok November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>Boeing 747 aircraft sit in flood waters at Bangkok's domestic Don Muang airport at dawn, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>Children sit on a flooded street in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>Workers clean up a shop after the floodwaters receded in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>Policemen and residents clean a street after flood waters receded in Bangkok November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

<p>A man in a makeshift raft paddles his way through a petrol station at a flooded area in Bangkok November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>Local residents try to remove sandbags that were placed to prevent floodwater from entering central Bangkok November 17, 2011. Protesters are demanding for the sandbags to be removed so that floodwater can be drained from their area that has been flooded for weeks. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A boy plays with a swing in a flooded street in Bangkok November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>Residents travel by boat behind a bus and a truck along a flooded street at Bang Khae district in Bangkok November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

<p>A Buddhist monk sits on a boat near statues of Buddha at a flooded temple in Bangkok November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>Abandoned dogs stand on a bridge during as floodwater hit Nakhon Pathom province, on the outskirts of Bangkok November 15, 2011. Three hundred dogs from Dog Island-- a shelter for abandoned dogs in Nakorn Pathom province, were moved to the elevated bridge, the only dry area surrounded by floodwater. The Dog Island was hit by flood for two weeks, left them with little food supplies, at least ten of them died from canine disease. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

<p>A Buddhist temple is surrounded by water at a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A man pulls a makeshift raft carrying his friends and with a Thai national flag attached as they make their way through a newly flooded neighborhood in Bangkok's suburbs November 11, 2011 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Residents take a ride through flood waters in the back of a supply truck in Bangkok November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

<p>People get ready to float krathongs outside a shopping mall in flooded central Bangkok during the annual Loy Krathong festival November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A homeless man stands under the bridge where he lives in flooded area in central Bangkok November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A man and his dog make their way through a flooded area in Ayutthaya November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Residents use a block of styrofoam to make their way home through flood waters in Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha </p>

<p>A soldier plays amid water rolling past sandbags into the city near the military airport in the Don Muang airport area of Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>Buddhist monks use a walkway over flood waters at a temple in Bangkok November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa </p>

<p>Residents travel on a boat as a bus drives on a flooded street in Bangkok, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>A woman uses a plastic tub to transport her child through floodwaters in Bangkok November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>Volunteers carry a 4-meter long python they caught in flood waters in Bangkok's Noi district near Siriraj hospital, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Cyrille Andres</p>

<p>A man evacuated from the flood holds on to the fence of a temporary shelter that he and his family found under a bridge in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A woman holds her head as she travels on a train through flooded area in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A man pulls a boat carrying a Buddhist monk at a flooded temple in Bangkok November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa </p>

<p>Soldiers drive armoured vehicles through a flooded street as they move to higher ground in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A man parks his boat in his living room after returning to his flooded home in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>Zebras walk through the floodwaters of the wildlife park Safari World in Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>People use small boats to move in a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A man unloads his boat near a cutout of a video game character in a flooded suburb of Bangkok November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Airplanes are reflected in flood waters in Bangkok's domestic Don Muang airport at dawn, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>Anusorn Adirekkittikun's eight-year-old son, Korn, climbs on the tricycle he designed and built to move through water in a flooded neighborhood near Chao Phraya river in central Bangkok, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Residents wave for a truck to pick them up in a flooded street in central Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Soldiers carry an elderly person during an evacuation as floods advance into Bangkok, October 26,2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>A worker arranges water next to empty shelves of food at a shop in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

<p>A man walks out of his flooded home at the banks of Chao Praya river in central Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Motorists wade through a flooded section of highway in Bangkok October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

<p>A woman rests on a mattress after she was evacuated from an area affected by the floods at the collective shelter at Sports Science Centre in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

<p>Residents walk through the floodwater as it advances into central Bangkok October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A residential area is flooded in the suburbs of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Vehicles are parked on an elevated highway to avoid floodwater in the north of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

<p>A woman and her dogs sit in a boat as they are evacuated from a flooded area in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>A man paddles his boat through flooded suburbs of Bangkok October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>An evacuee from the floods is helped out of a military truck after it missed the road and ended up in deeper water in north-west Bangkok October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Children play in telephone booths along a flooded street at Thung Song Hong district in Bangkok October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

<p>A Buddhist monk walks in a flooded street in central Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

