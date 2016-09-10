Bangladesh factory fire
People look at a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a packaging factory outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rescue team members remove a dead body at a packaging factory after a fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a packaging factory outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People watch as smoke rises from a packaging factory where a fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman points to a packaging factory on fire outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman mourns at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Women react at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman mourns at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Families and relatives identify bodies at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters stand at the site of a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People stand on a bridge as a firefighter truck drives at the site of a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters stand at the site of a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters remove a dead body at a food and cigarette packaging factory after fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
