Pictures | Sat Sep 10, 2016 | 11:35pm IST

Bangladesh factory fire

People look at a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People look at a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
People look at a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a packaging factory outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a packaging factory outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a packaging factory outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rescue team members remove a dead body at a packaging factory after a fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rescue team members remove a dead body at a packaging factory after a fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Rescue team members remove a dead body at a packaging factory after a fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a packaging factory outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a packaging factory outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a packaging factory outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People watch as smoke rises from a packaging factory where a fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People watch as smoke rises from a packaging factory where a fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
People watch as smoke rises from a packaging factory where a fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman points to a packaging factory on fire outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A woman points to a packaging factory on fire outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A woman points to a packaging factory on fire outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman mourns at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A woman mourns at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A woman mourns at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Women react at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Women react at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Women react at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman mourns at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A woman mourns at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A woman mourns at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Families and relatives identify bodies at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Families and relatives identify bodies at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Families and relatives identify bodies at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters stand at the site of a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters stand at the site of a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Firefighters stand at the site of a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People stand on a bridge as a firefighter truck drives at the site of a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People stand on a bridge as a firefighter truck drives at the site of a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
People stand on a bridge as a firefighter truck drives at the site of a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters stand at the site of a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters stand at the site of a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Firefighters stand at the site of a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters remove a dead body at a food and cigarette packaging factory after fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters remove a dead body at a food and cigarette packaging factory after fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Firefighters remove a dead body at a food and cigarette packaging factory after fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
