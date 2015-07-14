Bankrupt celebrities
Rapper 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy protection on July 13, 2015, reporting debts and assets in the range of $10 million to $50 million. Lawyers for the "Get Rich or Die Tryin" singer filed court papers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Hartford under the...more
Business mogul Donald Trump has never declared personal bankruptcy, but four of his businesses have filed for protection. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Sun
Boxer Mike Tyson filed for bankruptcy in 2003 after extravagantly spending nearly $300 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Musician Cyndi Lauper filed for bankruptcy following a lawsuit related to the breakup of her previous band Blue Angel, before her successful solo career. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Football player Michael Vick filed for bankruptcy in July 2008. Among the creditors was the Atlanta Falcons, which sought to recover part of Vick's $37 million signing bonus following the dog fighting indictments. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Television personality Larry King declared bankruptcy in 1978 before his CNN success. He was arrested and charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing $5,000 from his business partner in 1971. The charges were later dropped, but the debt piled...more
Model Janice Dickinson filed for bankruptcy in 2013, with much of her debt allegedly stemming from unpaid bills for plastic surgery procedures and back taxes to the IRS. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Musician Willie Nelson allegedly owed the IRS $32 million in unpaid taxes, forcing him to file for Chapter 11 in 1990. In 1992, Nelson released the album "The IRS Tapes: Who'll Buy My Memories?". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Burt Reynolds declared bankruptcy in 1996 due to extravagant spending, a divorce from Loni Anderson and failed investments in Florida restaurant chains. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kim Basinger went bankrupt in 1993 after being forced to repay a breach of contract for pulling out of a starring role in the film "Boxing Helena". REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Musician MC Hammer was $13 million in debt when he filed for bankruptcy in 1996. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith expected an inheritance after the death of her oil mogul husband J. Howard Marshall II, but when she received nothing, she sued his $1.6 billion estate for a cut. Smith declared bankruptcy in 1996 after a $850,000...more
Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco filed for bankruptcy protection in 2012, declaring in the filing that he had less than $21,000 in assets and almost $1.7 million in liabilities, including more than $500,000 owed to the IRS....more
Singer Meat Loaf declared bankruptcy in 1983 after a lawsuit from a creative partner, debts and poor sales of his 1981 album "Dead Ringer". REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Actor Mickey Rooney declared bankruptcy in 1962 due to financial mismanagement, and again in 1996. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Designer Betsey Johnson's company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2012 amid debts to vendors, manufacturers and other creditors, though the designer herself has not filed for personal bankruptcy. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Gary Coleman filed for bankruptcy protection in 1999 due to financial mismanagement from himself, as well as his agent, lawyer and adoptive parents. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
