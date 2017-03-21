Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 21, 2017 | 10:20pm IST

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Men sit in the Walled Off hotel which was decorated by street artist Banksy after it was opened for guests to do check-in in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Men sit in the Walled Off hotel which was decorated by street artist Banksy after it was opened for guests to do check-in in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Men sit in the Walled Off hotel which was decorated by street artist Banksy after it was opened for guests to do check-in in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 12
Waiters and waitresses stand in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Waiters and waitresses stand in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Waiters and waitresses stand in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 12
A waitress arranges keys in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

A waitress arranges keys in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A waitress arranges keys in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 12
People sit in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

People sit in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
People sit in the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 12
The Israeli barrier is seen through the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

The Israeli barrier is seen through the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
The Israeli barrier is seen through the Walled Off hotel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 12
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy is seen as a doorman. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy is seen as a doorman. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy is seen as a doorman. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 12
People stand outside the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People stand outside the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
People stand outside the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 12
The hotel, converted from a pottery workshop, has been styled to resemble "an English gentlemen's club from colonial times," a statement from the artist said, in acknowledgement of the historical role Britain played in the Middle East. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The hotel, converted from a pottery workshop, has been styled to resemble "an English gentlemen's club from colonial times," a statement from the artist said, in acknowledgement of the historical role Britain played in the Middle East. REUTERS/Ammar...more

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
The hotel, converted from a pottery workshop, has been styled to resemble "an English gentlemen's club from colonial times," a statement from the artist said, in acknowledgement of the historical role Britain played in the Middle East. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 12
Banksy, whose real name is not known, described his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the world: Every room overlooks the barrier which is a symbol of oppression for the Palestinians. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Banksy, whose real name is not known, described his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the world: Every room overlooks the barrier which is a symbol of oppression for the Palestinians. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Banksy, whose real name is not known, described his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the world: Every room overlooks the barrier which is a symbol of oppression for the Palestinians. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 12
The presidential suite. The decor has been spiced up with statues choking on tear gas, cherubs hanging from the ceiling, their faces covered by oxygen masks and oil paintings of refugee life jackets washed ashore. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The presidential suite. The decor has been spiced up with statues choking on tear gas, cherubs hanging from the ceiling, their faces covered by oxygen masks and oil paintings of refugee life jackets washed ashore. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
The presidential suite. The decor has been spiced up with statues choking on tear gas, cherubs hanging from the ceiling, their faces covered by oxygen masks and oil paintings of refugee life jackets washed ashore. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 12
The hotel was set up in secrecy over the last 14 months - Israeli military authorities in the West Bank did not immediately respond when asked if they had been aware in advance. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The hotel was set up in secrecy over the last 14 months - Israeli military authorities in the West Bank did not immediately respond when asked if they had been aware in advance. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
The hotel was set up in secrecy over the last 14 months - Israeli military authorities in the West Bank did not immediately respond when asked if they had been aware in advance. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 12
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
London's last greyhound track

London's last greyhound track

Next Slideshows

London's last greyhound track

London's last greyhound track

The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.

21 Mar 2017
Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

20 Mar 2017
India vs Australia: Ranchi test

India vs Australia: Ranchi test

India play Australia at Ranchi in the third test of their four-match cricket series.

20 Mar 2017
India this week

India this week

Our top India photos from this week.

19 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast