Banksy in New York
The newest installation by Banksy, which his website calls "Bronx Zoo (at Yankee Stadium)", on a wall outside Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A painting by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen at the Housing Works thrift shop in New York, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A bike sits next to the newest art installation by British artist Banksy, a robot and a barcode, in the Coney Island area of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An installation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Bronx section of New York October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy is pictured in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Benjamin Butler, 7 months old, is photographed by his mother (unseen) as he sits in his baby seat next to the newest art installation of a robot and a barcode by British artist Banksy, on a wall in the Coney Island area of New York City, October 28,...more
A Grim Reaper figure, riding a bumper car, is the newest art installation by British artist Banksy in New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man poses for a photo in front of an art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A security guard keeps people behind police tape at a new art installation by British graffiti artist Banksy in New York, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman poses for a picture next to new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People pose for pictures near a graffiti by British street artist Banksy in the Bronx section of New York October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Two women have their picture taken next to new artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man holds up a local newspaper in front of a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
