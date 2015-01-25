Barack Obama in India
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Air Force Station Palam, New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama folds his hands in a traditional Indian greeting before his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Barak Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) wave towards the media during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) leave for their meeting after a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) wave towards the media during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. President Barack Obama scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Barack Obama folds his hands in a traditional Indian greeting before his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (3rd L) watches during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2015....more
U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd R) speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) as his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) watches during Obama's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2015....more
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) waves to the media as his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (C) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi watch during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2015....more
Airport staff struggle with the red carpet for U.S. President Barack Obama as he arrives at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
