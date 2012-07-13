Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 14, 2012 | 1:45am IST

Barcelona risque fashion

<p>A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
1 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
2 / 30
<p>Models present creations from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

Models present creations from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

Models present creations from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
3 / 30
<p>Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
4 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
5 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
6 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
7 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
8 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
9 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
10 / 30
<p>Models present creations from the Juan Pedro Lopez collection at the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

Models present creations from the Juan Pedro Lopez collection at the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

Models present creations from the Juan Pedro Lopez collection at the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
11 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
12 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
13 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
14 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
15 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Toni Francesc collection in front of the Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Toni Francesc collection in front of the Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Toni Francesc collection in front of the Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
16 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
17 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
18 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
19 / 30
<p>Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
20 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Yerse collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
21 / 30
<p>Models present creations from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

Models present creations from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

Models present creations from Escorpion collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
22 / 30
<p>Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
23 / 30
<p>A model presents creations from the Juan Pedro Lopez collection at the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents creations from the Juan Pedro Lopez collection at the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents creations from the Juan Pedro Lopez collection at the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
24 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Toni Francesc collection in front of the Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Toni Francesc collection in front of the Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Toni Francesc collection in front of the Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
25 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
26 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Toni Francesc collection in front of the Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Toni Francesc collection in front of the Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Toni Francesc collection in front of the Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
27 / 30
<p>Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

Models present creations from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
28 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
29 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Saturday, July 14, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Guillermina Baeza collection at Palau Pedralbes during the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Top-earning celebs under 30

Top-earning celebs under 30

Next Slideshows

Top-earning celebs under 30

Top-earning celebs under 30

The ten highest-paid celebrities under 30.

13 Jul 2012
Madonna, with guns blazing

Madonna, with guns blazing

Madonna performs during her MDNA world tour in Brussels.

13 Jul 2012
Celebrity style: Katie Holmes

Celebrity style: Katie Holmes

The fashion of style of actress Katie Holmes.

11 Jul 2012
Montreux Jazz Festival

Montreux Jazz Festival

Lana del Ray and Hugh Laurie hit the Montreaux jazz fest.

10 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast