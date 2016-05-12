Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 13, 2016 | 12:55am IST

Barefoot Julia at Cannes

(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
1 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
2 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
3 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts (R) poses near Amal Clooney on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
4 / 11
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
5 / 11
Director Jodie Foster (C) and cast members Julia Roberts, Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe, Jack O'Connell, George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
6 / 11
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal, actress Julia Roberts and director Jodie Foster pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
7 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
8 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts (L) poses on the red carpet as actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin look on arriving for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
9 / 11
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
10 / 11
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
11 / 11
