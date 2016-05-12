Barefoot Julia at Cannes
(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of...more
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Julia Roberts walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Julia Roberts (R) poses near Amal Clooney on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Jodie Foster (C) and cast members Julia Roberts, Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe, Jack O'Connell, George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal, actress Julia Roberts and director Jodie Foster pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Julia Roberts (L) poses on the red carpet as actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin look on arriving for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
