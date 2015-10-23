Barefoot migrants
A migrant walks barefoot along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An Afghan migrant holds his child under an olive tree while waiting to be registered at a camp during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Young Syrian refugees react after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
26-year-old Azam from South Sudan stands on rail tracks after failing to flee to Italy in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A child holds a pack of biscuits standing barefoot on a cardboard as migrants wait to enter Croatia from Berkasovo, Serbia September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
An immigrant, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
An African migrant wounded after jumping the border fence which separates Morocco from Spain's north African enclave Melilla, shows his feet as he sits, outside a refugee center in Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An Afghan boy dries his shoes at a open fire outside a temporary UNHCR camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant woman walks barefoot as she crosses the border from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrant touches his bandaged feet as he rests inside an improvised shelter in the underground parking of a train station in Salzburg, Austria September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A woman removes the lifejacket from a baby moments after Syrian refugees arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Refugees camp for the night in front of the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An Iranian migrant cries while dousing to his son with clean water as his crying wife runs towards the scene moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrived by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the...more
A barefoot child walks out after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants rest their feet after crossing the border from Serbia in Bapska, Croatia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Next Slideshows
Sculptures by the sea
Sydney's coastal walk has been transformed into a temporary sculpture park, billed as the largest free sculpture exhibition in the world.
Celebrating Durga
The Durga Puja festival, being celebrated from October 19 to 22 2015, is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus.
Dussehra: Triumph of good over evil
Hindus celebrate Dussehra to commemorate the triumph of Hindu god Rama over Ravana.
Dashain festival in Nepal
Hindus in Nepal celebrate victory over evil during Dashain festival by flying kites, feasting, playing swings, sacrificing animals and worshipping the Goddess...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.