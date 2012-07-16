Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 16, 2012 | 11:15pm IST

Bastille Day

<p>The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, July 16, 2012

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
1 / 20
<p>The French Republican Guard descend the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon </p>

The French Republican Guard descend the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Monday, July 16, 2012

The French Republican Guard descend the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
2 / 20
<p>An injured parachutist is assisted by medical staff in front of the reviewing stand at the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

An injured parachutist is assisted by medical staff in front of the reviewing stand at the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, July 16, 2012

An injured parachutist is assisted by medical staff in front of the reviewing stand at the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
3 / 20
<p>Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) fly over the Invalides in Paris July 13, 2012 on the eve of the traditional Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) fly over the Invalides in Paris July 13, 2012 on the eve of the traditional Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, July 16, 2012

Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) fly over the Invalides in Paris July 13, 2012 on the eve of the traditional Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
4 / 20
<p>Non commissioned officers of the National School (ENSOA) take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Non commissioned officers of the National School (ENSOA) take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, July 16, 2012

Non commissioned officers of the National School (ENSOA) take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
5 / 20
<p>French military planes are pictured through the Arc de Triomphe with the French national flag during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool </p>

French military planes are pictured through the Arc de Triomphe with the French national flag during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Monday, July 16, 2012

French military planes are pictured through the Arc de Triomphe with the French national flag during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Close
6 / 20
<p>The French aerial display team Patrouille de France (French Aerobatic Patrol) approaches the Arc De Triomphe to fly over the Champs Elysees as part of the traditional Bastille Day parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon </p>

The French aerial display team Patrouille de France (French Aerobatic Patrol) approaches the Arc De Triomphe to fly over the Champs Elysees as part of the traditional Bastille Day parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Monday, July 16, 2012

The French aerial display team Patrouille de France (French Aerobatic Patrol) approaches the Arc De Triomphe to fly over the Champs Elysees as part of the traditional Bastille Day parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
7 / 20
<p>France's President Francois Hollande listens to military music on the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

France's President Francois Hollande listens to military music on the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, July 16, 2012

France's President Francois Hollande listens to military music on the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
8 / 20
<p>The French Republican Guard ride down the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

The French Republican Guard ride down the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, July 16, 2012

The French Republican Guard ride down the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
9 / 20
<p>A formation of military planes fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon </p>

A formation of military planes fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Monday, July 16, 2012

A formation of military planes fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
10 / 20
<p>French AMX-56 Leclerc battle tanks ride down the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

French AMX-56 Leclerc battle tanks ride down the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Monday, July 16, 2012

French AMX-56 Leclerc battle tanks ride down the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
11 / 20
<p>Visitors walk in the gardens of the Elysee Palace in Paris July 14, 2012. The Elysee Palace gardens were open to the public for the Bastille Day celebrations. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool </p>

Visitors walk in the gardens of the Elysee Palace in Paris July 14, 2012. The Elysee Palace gardens were open to the public for the Bastille Day celebrations. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool

Monday, July 16, 2012

Visitors walk in the gardens of the Elysee Palace in Paris July 14, 2012. The Elysee Palace gardens were open to the public for the Bastille Day celebrations. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool

Close
12 / 20
<p>The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, July 16, 2012

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
13 / 20
<p>France's President Francois Hollande and French Chief Staff Admiral Edouard Guillaud stand in the command car as they review the troops during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool </p>

France's President Francois Hollande and French Chief Staff Admiral Edouard Guillaud stand in the command car as they review the troops during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris July 14, 2012....more

Monday, July 16, 2012

France's President Francois Hollande and French Chief Staff Admiral Edouard Guillaud stand in the command car as they review the troops during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Close
14 / 20
<p>Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's President Francois Hollande, looks back while standing on the reviewing platform at the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon </p>

Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's President Francois Hollande, looks back while standing on the reviewing platform at the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon more

Monday, July 16, 2012

Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's President Francois Hollande, looks back while standing on the reviewing platform at the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
15 / 20
<p>An injured parachutist is assisted by medical staff on the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

An injured parachutist is assisted by medical staff on the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, July 16, 2012

An injured parachutist is assisted by medical staff on the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
16 / 20
<p>Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) fly over the Champs Elysees as part of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) fly over the Champs Elysees as part of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, July 16, 2012

Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) fly over the Champs Elysees as part of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
17 / 20
<p>A formation of military helicopters fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon </p>

A formation of military helicopters fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Monday, July 16, 2012

A formation of military helicopters fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
18 / 20
<p>Members of the France's Republican Guard descend the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon </p>

Members of the France's Republican Guard descend the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Monday, July 16, 2012

Members of the France's Republican Guard descend the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
19 / 20
<p>Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) fly over the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) fly over the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Monday, July 16, 2012

Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) fly over the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Communist bunker bar

Communist bunker bar

Next Slideshows

Communist bunker bar

Communist bunker bar

The headquarters of former Chinese military leader Lin Biao has been converted into a military themed bar.

16 Jul 2012
Siberian home gym

Siberian home gym

A beekeper in the Siberia builds himself a home gym made almost entirely out of wood.

16 Jul 2012
One Tough Mudder

One Tough Mudder

The Tough Mudder is a nine mile endurance event in Vermont which runs competitors through a military style obstacle course complete with mud, water and fire.

16 Jul 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India in the past seven days.

15 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast