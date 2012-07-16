Bastille Day
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The French Republican Guard descend the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
An injured parachutist is assisted by medical staff in front of the reviewing stand at the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) fly over the Invalides in Paris July 13, 2012 on the eve of the traditional Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Non commissioned officers of the National School (ENSOA) take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French military planes are pictured through the Arc de Triomphe with the French national flag during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
The French aerial display team Patrouille de France (French Aerobatic Patrol) approaches the Arc De Triomphe to fly over the Champs Elysees as part of the traditional Bastille Day parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
France's President Francois Hollande listens to military music on the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The French Republican Guard ride down the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A formation of military planes fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
French AMX-56 Leclerc battle tanks ride down the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Visitors walk in the gardens of the Elysee Palace in Paris July 14, 2012. The Elysee Palace gardens were open to the public for the Bastille Day celebrations. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's President Francois Hollande and French Chief Staff Admiral Edouard Guillaud stand in the command car as they review the troops during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris July 14, 2012....more
Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's President Francois Hollande, looks back while standing on the reviewing platform at the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon more
An injured parachutist is assisted by medical staff on the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) fly over the Champs Elysees as part of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A formation of military helicopters fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Members of the France's Republican Guard descend the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Alphajet planes from the Patrouille de France (France's Patrol) fly over the Champs Elysees during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
