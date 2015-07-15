Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France in the formation of a Croix de Lorraine cross and releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly over the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum during the traditional...more

Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France in the formation of a Croix de Lorraine cross and releasing trails of red, white and blue smoke, colors of French national flag, fly over the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum during the traditional Bastille day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close