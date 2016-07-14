Bastille Day
Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Alpha jets from the Patrouille de France fly in an 'Eiffel Tower' formation over the Champs Elysees at the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pioneers of the 1st Foreign Legion regiment carry their axes as they march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maori warriors from New Zealand march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Francois Hollande (C) stands at attention in the command car as he reviews the troops while descending the Champs Elysees at the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Students of the special military school of Saint-Cyr march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French troops of the Republican Guard (Gardes Republicain) on horseback attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the Spanish Guardia Civil attends the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French 16th hunter battalion attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Students of the Ecole Nationale des Sous-officiers d'Active march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Spectators wave French flags on Bastille Day as pack of riders cycles past during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French President Francois Hollande (R) shakes hands with onlookers on the Champs Elysees Avenue after the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool
Troops of the French Foreign Legion attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French students stand as they hold placard reading Freedom, equality and brotherhood as they sing the French National anthem attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Students of the Ecole Militaire Interarmees march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Maori warrior from New Zealand takes part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French Republicain Guards (Garde Republicaine) attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Students of the Ecole Polytechnique (Special military school of Polytechnique) attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French President Francois Hollande reacts after a televised interview at the Elysee Palace where he said that France will not extend a state of emergency put in place after the November 2015 attacks beyond July 26, following the Bastille Day military...more
French Republicain Guards (Garde Republicaine) ride horses as they attend the Bastille Day military parade at the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Brexit Boris becomes foreign minister
Britain's new Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed outspoken Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson as foreign minister.
May succeeds Cameron
Outgoing Britain Prime Minister David Cameron makes way for his successor Theresa May, who embarks on the monumental task of ending four decades of EU...
Women world leaders
Theresa May's appointment as British prime minister brings the total to 15 current female heads of state.
Deadly train crash in Italy
Two trains collided head-on while traveling down a single-track line in southeastern Italy, killing at least 27 people.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.