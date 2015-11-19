Bathing in wine
A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with colored water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man pours wine into a hot bath with colored water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man pours wine into the hands of a women as they sit in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women clink wine glasses as they sit in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women drink wine as they sit in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People clink wine glasses as they stand in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man pours wine into the hand of a woman as she sits in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People observe a minute of silence to commemorate the victims of last week's Paris terrorist attack as they stand in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man pours wine over the head of a customer as he stands in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Los Angeles Auto Show
Highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Praying to the sun god
Hindus seek blessings from the sun god by bathing and praying at sunrise and sunset.
Chatt Puja in India
Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival.
Welcome to the dollhouse
The Astolat Castle is a 29-room dollhouse, which is nine feet tall, weighing 800 pounds and worth $8.5 million.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.