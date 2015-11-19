Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 19, 2015 | 9:10am IST

Bathing in wine

A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with colored water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A man pours wine into a hot bath with colored water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A man pours wine into the hands of a women as they sit in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Women clink wine glasses as they sit in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Women drink wine as they sit in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
People clink wine glasses as they stand in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A man pours wine into the hand of a woman as she sits in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
People observe a minute of silence to commemorate the victims of last week's Paris terrorist attack as they stand in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A man pours wine over the head of a customer as he stands in a hot bath with colored water representing wine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
