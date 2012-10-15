Battle for Aleppo
Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the free Syrian Army checks the road as he hears a sniper shot from a pro-government sniper in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the Free Syrian Army take positions as they return fire during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Fire burns after shelling at the Grand Umayyad mosque in Aleppo October 13, 2012. Picture taken October 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Shaam News Network/Handout
A member of the Free Syrian Army inspects damaged houses in Bustan al Basha in Aleppo city, northern Syria October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A taxi drives past a damaged building in the al Katerji Tariq district in Aleppo city in northern Syria October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of the Free Syrian Army rests at a front line in the Hanano area of Aleppo city in northern Syria October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at a front line in al-Mid area in Aleppo city in northern Syria, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Karm al-Gabal area after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters in Aleppo city, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Members of the Free Syrian Army fight at a front line in the Hanano area of Aleppo city in northern Syria, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Syrian army tank is seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood, after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces in Aleppo city October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of the Free Syrian Army carries his wounded comrade who was shot during clashes with the Syrian Army forces as others shout for help in Aleppo September 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Zain Karam
Syrian army tanks are seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces, in Aleppo city October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A member of the Free Syrian Army opens fire from his machine gun during clashes with Syrian Army forces in Aleppo September 27, 2012.REUTERS/ Zain Karam
A view of a damaged room after being hit by a mortar shell in Aleppo's district of Bustan Al-Basha September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood in Aleppo city, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A jet belonging to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is seen flying in the sky of Aleppo city after hitting the area of al-Shaar September 19,2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Civilians and members of the Free Syrian Army try to pull out a body from under the rubble of a building destroyed by a jet air strike in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares to fire his weapon at forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Bustan Al-Basha front line in southeastern Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
The body of a civilian killed by a sniper is pictured in Al-Ezaa district in Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps in a house in Al-Ezaa district in Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Civilians and Islamist fighters pray over the body of Tareq Naser, an Islamist fighter who died during clashes on Sunday, during his funeral near the village of Fafeen in Aleppo's countryside September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A rabbit is pictured next to weapons in a Free Syrian Army bus in Bustan Al-Basha district in Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Free Syrian Army fighters drag a dead man out of the line of sniper fire after he was shot at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Smoke rises after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet launched missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army sniper takes up position in the Seif El Dawla neighborhood of Aleppo September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Syrian Air Force fighter jet launches missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover after Syrian forces fired a mortar in the El Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter, carrying a weapon on his back, plays a guitar as he walks through a street near Aleppo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of the Free Syrian Army looks up at a jet at Aleppo's Al-Shaar district September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle at Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in the El Amreeyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Members of the Free Syrian Army clash with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Free Syrian Army fighters fire at Syrian army soldiers during clashes in the El Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in wall during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man shot in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo out of the line of sniper fire August 13, 2012. Free Syrian Army fighters said the man was shot dead by Syrian Army snipers. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from clashes in a coffee shop in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man and woman cry over the body of their son in Aleppo August 12, 2012. The son was shot by a sniper in the Salaheddine district of Aleppo where fighting has raged for almost two weeks. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter helps a woman to run across a street during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a window ledge of a house as he holds a rifle in central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares to fire a RPG as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during heavy fighting in the Salaheddine neighbohhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A truck catches flames after it was hit by rockets fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter plane during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man waves as he walks past an unexploded mortar embedded along a street after shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad in the centre of Anadan, 15 km (9.3 miles) northwest of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra more
A body of a boy, who was killed by a recent Syrian Air force air strike, is seen under rubble of a house in the village of Tel Rafat, about 37 km north of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in a leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
