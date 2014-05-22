Edition:
Battle for Aleppo prison

<p>Smoke rises from Handarat camp after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad claimed to have shelled the area using warplanes, May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Friday, May 23, 2014

<p>Inmates gesture from behind bars in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>Syrian army tanks loyal to President Bashar al-Assad cover for soldiers on Hilan Hill, May 21, 2014, as they claim to advance to Handarat camp. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY)</p>

<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in a line in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY)</p>

<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Syrian army soldier loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walks beside the body of a dead rebel on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be shelling, May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) TEMPLATE OUT</p>

<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photo in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY)</p>

<p>A view of Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT)</p>

<p>Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk at Hagop's Castle and Hill May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY)</p>

<p>Smoke rises due to what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad claimed to be shelling by them, beside the village of Hilan May 21, 2014. Forces loyal to Assad claim to have advanced in Hagop's castle and hill as well as Hilan's hill and village, going towards Aleppo Central prison that has been sieged by rebels for over a year. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY)</p>

<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photograph in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY)</p>

<p>Inmates are seen behind bars in Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT)</p>

<p>Smoke rises after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad say they have shelled the area near Aleppo's main prison May 22, 2014. Syrian troops have broken a year-long rebel siege on Aleppo's main prison after heavy fighting with al Qaeda fighters and other Islamist brigades, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Thursday. It said forces loyal to Assad entered the prison compound in military vehicles and gunfire was heard. REUTERS/George Ourfalian (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT)</p>

<p>Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be shelling, during their advance on Aleppo Central prison, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on sandbags as he holds his weapon in the southern countryside of Aleppo, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>Inmates stand behind bars in Aleppo's main prison, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters walk together as they carry their weapons in the southern countryside of Aleppo, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>Smoke rises after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad say they have shelled the area near Aleppo's main prison, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

