Battle for Benghazi
A member of Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of Libyan National Army (LNA) runs for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) carry ammunition during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan army's special forces fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Members of the Libyan army's special forces clash with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Smoke rises from clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A tank belonging to special forces of the Libyan army enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan army's special forces holds a RPG during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
