Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 29, 2017 | 7:25pm IST

Battle for besieged Philippine city

A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear while government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear while government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear while government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 35
Bananas hang dry in a market stall as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Bananas hang dry in a market stall as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Bananas hang dry in a market stall as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 35
Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 35
Philippines army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippines army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Philippines army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 35
A member of the Philippine National Police searches a room while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A member of the Philippine National Police searches a room while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A member of the Philippine National Police searches a room while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 35
Graffiti is seen on the shutters of a closed shop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Graffiti is seen on the shutters of a closed shop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Graffiti is seen on the shutters of a closed shop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 35
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 35
A Philippines army soldier guards a road during an operation to retrieve bodies of victims from the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Philippines army soldier guards a road during an operation to retrieve bodies of victims from the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A Philippines army soldier guards a road during an operation to retrieve bodies of victims from the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 35
Members of the Philippine National Police mark a house after clearing it. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Members of the Philippine National Police mark a house after clearing it. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Members of the Philippine National Police mark a house after clearing it. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 35
Members of the Philippine National Police search below a bed while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Members of the Philippine National Police search below a bed while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Members of the Philippine National Police search below a bed while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 35
Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 35
Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 35
A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 35
Men watch an airstrike from a rooftop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Men watch an airstrike from a rooftop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Men watch an airstrike from a rooftop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 35
An explosion is seen following an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An explosion is seen following an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
An explosion is seen following an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 35
Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 35
A Philippines army soldier runs with a machine gun. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Philippines army soldier runs with a machine gun. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A Philippines army soldier runs with a machine gun. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 35
An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 35
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 35
Philippine soldiers ride on a military vehicle while. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippine soldiers ride on a military vehicle while. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Philippine soldiers ride on a military vehicle while. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 35
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
21 / 35
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
22 / 35
A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
23 / 35
Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
24 / 35
Graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
25 / 35
A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
26 / 35
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
27 / 35
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 35
An OV-10 aircraft releases a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An OV-10 aircraft releases a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
An OV-10 aircraft releases a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
29 / 35
A joint group of police and military forces in position while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces in position while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces in position while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
30 / 35
Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
31 / 35
A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
32 / 35
A joint group of police and military forces keep watch while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces keep watch while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces keep watch while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
33 / 35
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
34 / 35
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

29 Jun 2017
Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.

29 Jun 2017
Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters suffer injuries from mortar rounds and sniper fire in the fight against Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria.

29 Jun 2017
Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.

28 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

North Korean Taekwondo-style

North Korean Taekwondo-style

Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.

Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters suffer injuries from mortar rounds and sniper fire in the fight against Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria.

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Hong Kong police arrested pro-democracy protesters, some of whom scrambled up a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule 20 years ago, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast