Battle for Donetsk
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Train wagons are seen on a destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during fighting, over a main road leading to Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to local residents on a street in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An elderly woman pushes a stroller with a child in a basement, used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A local resident stands in front of an apartment block damaged by recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Train wagons are seen on a destroyed railway bridge over a main road leading to Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents walk near bloodstains on a damaged street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists guard a street in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" carry their battalion's flag to be blessed in a ceremony in Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman presents sweets to children in the eastern town of Popasna in Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A member of the Ukrainian military self-defense battalion "Donbass" sits in a school library, currently used as a medical post, in Popasna, Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian flag is attached to a monument of the Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Slaviansk, Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Russian military truck loaded with Msta-S self-propelled howitzer drives along the road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, Russia August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Ukrainian citizens stand in a line to walk from Russia into Ukraine at border crossing point Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
