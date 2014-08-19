Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 20, 2014 | 12:55am IST

Battle for Donetsk

A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 16
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 16
Train wagons are seen on a destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during fighting, over a main road leading to Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Train wagons are seen on a destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during fighting, over a main road leading to Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Train wagons are seen on a destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during fighting, over a main road leading to Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
3 / 16
Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to local residents on a street in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to local residents on a street in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to local residents on a street in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 16
An elderly woman pushes a stroller with a child in a basement, used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An elderly woman pushes a stroller with a child in a basement, used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
An elderly woman pushes a stroller with a child in a basement, used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 16
A local resident stands in front of an apartment block damaged by recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A local resident stands in front of an apartment block damaged by recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A local resident stands in front of an apartment block damaged by recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 16
Train wagons are seen on a destroyed railway bridge over a main road leading to Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Train wagons are seen on a destroyed railway bridge over a main road leading to Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Train wagons are seen on a destroyed railway bridge over a main road leading to Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
7 / 16
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 16
Local residents walk near bloodstains on a damaged street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents walk near bloodstains on a damaged street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Local residents walk near bloodstains on a damaged street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 16
Armed pro-Russian separatists guard a street in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists guard a street in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists guard a street in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 16
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" carry their battalion's flag to be blessed in a ceremony in Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" carry their battalion's flag to be blessed in a ceremony in Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" carry their battalion's flag to be blessed in a ceremony in Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 16
A Ukrainian serviceman presents sweets to children in the eastern town of Popasna in Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman presents sweets to children in the eastern town of Popasna in Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman presents sweets to children in the eastern town of Popasna in Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
12 / 16
A member of the Ukrainian military self-defense battalion "Donbass" sits in a school library, currently used as a medical post, in Popasna, Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A member of the Ukrainian military self-defense battalion "Donbass" sits in a school library, currently used as a medical post, in Popasna, Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A member of the Ukrainian military self-defense battalion "Donbass" sits in a school library, currently used as a medical post, in Popasna, Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
13 / 16
A Ukrainian flag is attached to a monument of the Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Slaviansk, Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian flag is attached to a monument of the Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Slaviansk, Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A Ukrainian flag is attached to a monument of the Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Slaviansk, Donetsk region August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
14 / 16
Russian military truck loaded with Msta-S self-propelled howitzer drives along the road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, Russia August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Russian military truck loaded with Msta-S self-propelled howitzer drives along the road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, Russia August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Russian military truck loaded with Msta-S self-propelled howitzer drives along the road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, Russia August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
15 / 16
Ukrainian citizens stand in a line to walk from Russia into Ukraine at border crossing point Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Ukrainian citizens stand in a line to walk from Russia into Ukraine at border crossing point Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Ukrainian citizens stand in a line to walk from Russia into Ukraine at border crossing point Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Left behind in Gaza

Left behind in Gaza

Next Slideshows

Left behind in Gaza

Left behind in Gaza

Personal objects left behind amid the ruins of Gaza.

19 Aug 2014
Inside Hamas tunnels

Inside Hamas tunnels

Reuters gets an exclusive look at Hamas' network of tunnels under Gaza.

19 Aug 2014
Peshmerga offensive

Peshmerga offensive

Iraqi Kurdish peshmergas launch counterattacks in an attempt to push Islamic State forces back.

19 Aug 2014
Tent city of Donetsk

Tent city of Donetsk

Ukrainians fleeing the fighting take shelter outside Donetsk, near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

19 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures